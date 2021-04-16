Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The judges are only the ‘enemies of the people’ when it suits the government [The Law and Policy blog]

How competent is Scotland’s parliament? [A Lawyer Writes]

What’s really going on with millennial mental health? [Prospect Magazine]

Training on domestic abuse should be mandatory for judges hearing cases involving it. MPs can make this happen [Conservative Home]

Uber Drivers – 1, Uber – 0: The Smackdown in the Gig Economy [According To A Law Student]

Banning Public Worship during the Pandemic? [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Frances Crook: My life’s work, my mission, has been at the Howard League [Howard League for Penal Reform]

Stand and deliver — your face mask or your job [Scottish Legal News]

First they came for Essex Court Chambers [The Law Society Gazette]

