NewLaw firm that lets lawyers work ‘wherever, whenever’ launches SQE training contract

Exclusive: Media and sports specialist Level to take on first trainee in 2023

A NewLaw media firm that lets lawyers work “wherever and whenever” has launched a training contract that combines work with study for the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

Legal Cheek can reveal that Level, a firm with specialities in media, entertainment, tech and sports law, is recruiting one trainee to join in 2023.

Level’s new 30-month training scheme will comprise four days of qualifying work experience (QWE) at the firm with one day allocated to studying for the SQE each week. It is open to graduates who have completed a law degree or conversion course.

Level is yet to confirm an SQE training provider but has said it will fully fund SQE prep course fees, and provide additional bespoke courses plus the required Professional Skills Course.

The new trainee could well find themselves working on deals for some the biggest names in sport, with Level counting the likes of record breaking Olympian Usain Bolt and two-time world heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua among its clients.

In terms of remuneration, they’ll start on a salary of £30,400, rising to £32,000 in their second year and £60,000 upon qualification.

Level was founded by four lawyers in 2017. Its headquarters are in London’s Covent Garden, where lawyers have the option to hot desk.

Whilst the firm allows lawyers to choose where and what hours they work, the Level TC will be more structured in nature. “We view it as important that in the formative years of a trainee’s career, they get as much exposure as possible to working with Level’s senior lawyers, so there is necessarily more structure to a trainee’s working hours,” a firm spokesperson said. “From the outset, however, they will experience working and relationship building with clients in a more flexible environment.”

Commenting on the launch, Level co-founder Daniel Lowen, said: “We provide an engaging, challenging and fun environment in which to work directly with a large number of senior experts on a broad range of legal matters across the sports, media, entertainment and tech sectors.”

He continued:

“We think this is a unique opportunity for a trainee, offering a fantastic platform to an aspiring solicitor who is focused on our sectors. It’s also a chance for us to help develop the next generation of lawyers who ultimately want to work differently — something very important to us as a firm.”

In 2019, Legal Cheek reported that media law firm Wiggin launched a trainee solicitor scheme. Wiggin takes on three trainees annually, who like Level’s lot, earn £60k upon qualification. Elsewhere, the BBC launched an SQE apprenticeship this month. The SQE is due to come into force on 1 September 2021.