Best of the blogs

Are plans to abandon the office premature? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
An unfair cop [The Critic]
Why do prime ministers so often forget Hubris meets Nemesis? And why we should be glad that they do forget [The Law and Policy Blog]
Post Office II: Contempt, recusal, culture [Lawyer Watch]
Don’t mess with the judges [A Lawyer Writes]
What the Biblical Tower of Babel can teach us about Netflix [The IPKat]
Deliveroo’s IPO Failure: Technology, the On-Demand Economy and the Truth Behind Our Takeaways [According To A Law Student]
Confronting Climate Change in the Courts [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Learning lessons from Taylor Swift’s IP troubles [Scottish Legal News]
Legal education will never be the same [Law Society Gazette]
