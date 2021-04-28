Pupillage seekers jump by 50% during pandemic
Over 3,300 wannabe barristers applied for 246 training spots this year
The already intense competition to secure pupillage appears to have stepped up a gear during lockdown, with new stats revealing a sharp rise in the number of wannabe barristers submitting applications through the Gateway.
The Bar Council has revealed 3,301 bar hopefuls chased 246 pupillage spots through its centralised Gateway in 2021. It handled a whopping 20,647 applications in total, with the average graduate applying to around six sets. In 2020, 2,142 applicants competed for 237 pupillages.
So, the latest stats show that while pupillage numbers are up slightly, despite the pandemic, the number of aspiring barristers chasing these coveted training spots is up much more sharply — 1,159 to be exact.
It’s worth noting these figures do not include applications submitted outside the Gateway.
Last year, a number of chambers postponed or cancelled their recruitment plans in light of the economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. In response, a group of elite commercial sets came together to provide emergency funding to ensure several of the training spots, most of which were in criminal law, could still go ahead.
At the height of the uncertainty, the Bar Standards Board warned there could be a drop in pupillage numbers over the next two years in response to the pandemic, with opportunities in areas of law most affected by court closures, particularly criminal and family, hardest hit.
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Anonymous
(1) The 246 pupillage places advertised were for this year and next as many chambers put back plans until 2022. (2) The BSB pushed on with a new mandatory timetable removing all flexibility. (3) The BSB has asked all training providers (Chambers and others) to re-apply for accreditation and the new system is far more difficult than before. We submitted our application for “The Pupillage Academy” in January and have to date, not even had an acknowledgement of the application that took 3 months and thousands of pounds to put together. All of these factors are coming together to make “voluntary” training for the bar less attractive for chambers and other training providers. We offered 12 pupillages during the pandemic to help out and each offer must be offered with a voluntary (not really) grant of iro £18,000. It is a substantial investment and financial commitment for any chambers that are a group of self-employed, sole practitioners. The voluntary basis of training pupillage simply does not make sense in today’s world, in my humble opinion. Just a personal view and I accept others will think differently on this triky subject.