Pupillage seekers jump by 50% during pandemic

By Thomas Connelly on
10

Over 3,300 wannabe barristers applied for 246 training spots this year

The already intense competition to secure pupillage appears to have stepped up a gear during lockdown, with new stats revealing a sharp rise in the number of wannabe barristers submitting applications through the Gateway.

The Bar Council has revealed 3,301 bar hopefuls chased 246 pupillage spots through its centralised Gateway in 2021. It handled a whopping 20,647 applications in total, with the average graduate applying to around six sets. In 2020, 2,142 applicants competed for 237 pupillages.

So, the latest stats show that while pupillage numbers are up slightly, despite the pandemic, the number of aspiring barristers chasing these coveted training spots is up much more sharply — 1,159 to be exact.

It’s worth noting these figures do not include applications submitted outside the Gateway.

Last year, a number of chambers postponed or cancelled their recruitment plans in light of the economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. In response, a group of elite commercial sets came together to provide emergency funding to ensure several of the training spots, most of which were in criminal law, could still go ahead.

At the height of the uncertainty, the Bar Standards Board warned there could be a drop in pupillage numbers over the next two years in response to the pandemic, with opportunities in areas of law most affected by court closures, particularly criminal and family, hardest hit.

10 Comments

Anonymous

(1) The 246 pupillage places advertised were for this year and next as many chambers put back plans until 2022. (2) The BSB pushed on with a new mandatory timetable removing all flexibility. (3) The BSB has asked all training providers (Chambers and others) to re-apply for accreditation and the new system is far more difficult than before. We submitted our application for “The Pupillage Academy” in January and have to date, not even had an acknowledgement of the application that took 3 months and thousands of pounds to put together. All of these factors are coming together to make “voluntary” training for the bar less attractive for chambers and other training providers. We offered 12 pupillages during the pandemic to help out and each offer must be offered with a voluntary (not really) grant of iro £18,000. It is a substantial investment and financial commitment for any chambers that are a group of self-employed, sole practitioners. The voluntary basis of training pupillage simply does not make sense in today’s world, in my humble opinion. Just a personal view and I accept others will think differently on this triky subject.

Anon

It wasn’t just elite commercial sets that contributed funding: Keating Chambers did as well.

Anon also

Keating started it. Other sets followed suit.

I don't know if I'm a hopeless case

It strikes me that something is fundamentally flawed with the process of becoming a barrister. You can get Inns funding for the Bar Course, only for your qualification to become stale after 5 years if you don’t land a pupillage. If you factor in lost opportunity costs during the time you spend on the Bar Course, the system seems even more inefficient. So is it better to only do the Bar Course if you have a pupillage place confirmed?

Anon

5 years is a pretty long time to be fair. Further, the Bar Course is solely useful for becoming a barrister, but you do need to do it (although much of it is bollocks).

You don’t have to only do the bar if you already have pupillage, but imo you should only do the bar if you have a reasonable chance of getting pupillage. There’s plenty of people who mature into good applicants as part of the focus on the bar course of being more realistic and practical who will go on to make good barristers but would have monumentally failed if they attempted to apply in final year uni.

Some firms and other legal work experience positions may also want you to have done the bar course and that way you can build up your experience too.

Barista

I always find it frustrating how little interest the profession shows in the education of bar students. I get it, we are all really busy, and time spent worrying about things like this is time not spent developing your own practice. But this is really important. We have thousands of students a year who are paying thousands of pounds for the bar course with no hope of qualifying. The course itself is absolutely dreadful and does not prepare students properly for pupillage. Every student who does the bar course and cannot get pupillage is a walking advert for a fused profession. More than that, if the bar course does not properly prepare students for independent practice, this results in negative outcomes for clients, a poor reputation for the bar as a whole, and an increased cost of indemnity insurance. The issues with the bar course need to be sorted out and sorted out fast. There are barristers trying to do something but there are just not enough of them and there is a lot of inertia and vested interests preventing progress from being made.

QCs Without 1sts LLP

They don’t care because it’s easier to look like a ‘nice person’ by giving money to charities in faraway lands (doing things they would never do themselves), than by dealing with the turd on chambers’ doorstep.

Your average barrister doesn’t have the 1st/expensive internships/Harvard LLM that they now pretend are a necessity. Many on the BPTC are more than good enough, and would have made it if they were applying for pupillage in 1997 when there were over 800 places.

There’s no ‘mystery’ to pupillage. Mostly it’s a lot of luck and applying when the going was good.

Cut the numbers

There used to be a natural cap on applicants through Bar School, but the social justice warriors wanted to open up qualifying to every Tom, Dick and Sophie that wanted to try. But qualifying really means nothing. Of that 3,300 applicants, I bet 2,200 never had a hope of getting pupillage.

Confused.com

What has this got to do with SJWs?????

The government doesn’t put a cap on BPTC places or private course providers, as they do with places for undergraduate medicine.

Literally anyone with a 2.1 in Law + money can sign up.

Anon

I know a girl who got pupillage in the regions with a 2.1 from a very average university. Middling A levels too – ABB at a push. Genuinely confused how she did it if this is how competitive it is.

Reply Report comment
