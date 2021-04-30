News

Bird & Bird thanks lawyers and staff with Covid bonus

By Aishah Hussain
14

Rewarded €1,000 for ‘hard work and extraordinary contributions’

Bird & Bird will pay its global staff a ‘thank you’ bonus in recognition of their “hard work and extraordinary contributions” during the pandemic.

The €1,000 (£870) bonus will be paid to all lawyers and staff (excluding partners) in May 2021. It will be separate from and in addition to existing performance bonus schemes in place in each of the 20 countries the international firm operates.

Aylie Ewing, chief people officer at Bird & Bird said: “The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented change as the ways in which we worked drastically altered overnight, and new models and tools were developed. I’ve been so impressed with the commitment and resilience of our people all around our global network throughout this process, and thank them all for their unwavering support.”

David Kerr, chief executive officer at Bird & Bird, added: “My heartfelt thanks to all of our people around our network for going above and beyond to continue to deliver our clients with the best possible service throughout this challenging time.”

Bird & Bird joins a growing number of law firms thanking their staff with cash bonuses. Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Linklaters, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells and Irwin Mitchell are all handing out a bonus between 3-5% of salary, whilst other firms have announced they will give everyone lump sums around the £1k mark.

14 Comments

Anon

I’ve always respected B&B, they’re niche but good at what they do. Glad to see this is going to services staff too

(13)(1)
(13)(1)

Rainmaker @ Donkeyshit Pee & Wetwilly (erstwhile Davis Polk & Wardwell or DPW)

According to LC, Bird & Bird’s NQ salary is 71k.

Imagine making that when 2nd year trainees at DPW pull in 60k and 135k on qualification.

London needs to go NY style with set market rate salaries for associates. The pay difference is just appalling at this point.

(6)(7)
(6)(7)

Wibble Merchant

Well then apply to the firm with the higher salaries..I don’t see the issue here.

(5)(1)
(5)(1)

Fresher Watch

You’ve been placed on fresher watch. You have 10 minutes to get back to your contract law lecture or you risk failing the module. You’ve been warned.

(43)(2)
(43)(2)

Rainmaker @ Donkeyshit Pee & Wetwilly (erstwhile Davis Polk & Wardwell or DPW)

How’s Bird & Poop treatin’ ya you STEM grad with no job offers post graduation?

Couldn’t cut it in the Google or Goldman tech interviews, so you thought pulling in 50k post taxes as a lawyer was the next best option? C’mon man, just because you did physics or bioengineering at undergrad doesn’t mean you’ll become a high flying IP partner. That’s not because you’re a bad fella, it’s just IP partners aren’t very “high flying” any way. It’s a third rate practice area.

PE/LevFin is where the real lawyering takes place.

LOL ironically ain’t nothing “high flying” about a firm named 2 Birds. With your stature, you should be hanging with the likes of Fieldfisher or Burges Salmon. Pfft.

(4)(10)
(4)(10)

Gerald Bostock

Anyone with even a passing understanding of commercial law would recognise that there is almost no “real lawyering” in PE or LevFin, and most associate work consists of transaction management and editing precedents.

(9)(0)
(9)(0)

Old Guy

No one at Bird & Bird cares about this because the areas they specialise in are different from the US firms. So this whole lower salaries spiel doesn’t work in this instance. Should be focused more on Clifford Chance or Linklaters who promise top tier corporate/banking work but pay 60% of what the US firms pay in the same areas.

(16)(0)
(16)(0)

Anon

B&B’s ‘nice’ image overshadows it’s substandard salary.

(3)(1)
(3)(1)

Anon

Surely that’s the point of the “nice” image?

There’s no more point 2Birds banging on about the salary than there is K&E giving it large about how all the partners are really lovely people, it’s not their selling point.

2Birds does some niche areas really well and those niches are less lucrative but interesting, have some “cool” clients and are better suited to a more balanced lifestyle so they play on that. Fair play to them.

(11)(0)
(11)(0)

Ahoy

Don’t think working for any law firm in the city is ‘nice’ though, that’s the point. Many firms that aren’t as profitable and can’t afford to pay competitive salaries adopt the “oh but we’re a much nicer place to work” angle. It often isn’t the case, and even if there is some truth to it, doesn’t justify the low salary.

(3)(1)
(3)(1)

Qwerty

(1) 1k is lol

(2) 71k is a fine NQ salary for what it is – I’m sorry to say, but most of their lawyers are very average and they work a 9.30-6 with 1400 billable hours or thereabouts.

Comparing that to someone who trained working 14 hour days and continues to work 14 hour days with a c. 2000 billable target is silly.

I entirely understand why someone would go work there. You would never want to employ them in a US firm. From experience, they just are average lawyers. Being a good lawyer doesn’t make you a good person, in fact the opposite.

(1)(12)
(1)(12)

Qwerty

Wow, lot of salty mid tier firm trainees out in force this Friday

(2)(1)
(2)(1)

Anon

You are right that the hours are much better at 2birds but having trained there and gone to Goodwin, US firms do want niche talent wherever they can find

(6)(0)
(6)(0)

Immodium Gang

I look forward to seeing those top top lawyers from Debevoise and Akin Pump outclass those average Birds lawyers on patent litigation.

Reply Report comment
(5)(2)

Join the conversation

