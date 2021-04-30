Bird & Bird thanks lawyers and staff with Covid bonus

Rewarded €1,000 for ‘hard work and extraordinary contributions’

Bird & Bird will pay its global staff a ‘thank you’ bonus in recognition of their “hard work and extraordinary contributions” during the pandemic.

The €1,000 (£870) bonus will be paid to all lawyers and staff (excluding partners) in May 2021. It will be separate from and in addition to existing performance bonus schemes in place in each of the 20 countries the international firm operates.

Aylie Ewing, chief people officer at Bird & Bird said: “The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented change as the ways in which we worked drastically altered overnight, and new models and tools were developed. I’ve been so impressed with the commitment and resilience of our people all around our global network throughout this process, and thank them all for their unwavering support.”

David Kerr, chief executive officer at Bird & Bird, added: “My heartfelt thanks to all of our people around our network for going above and beyond to continue to deliver our clients with the best possible service throughout this challenging time.”

Bird & Bird joins a growing number of law firms thanking their staff with cash bonuses. Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Linklaters, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells and Irwin Mitchell are all handing out a bonus between 3-5% of salary, whilst other firms have announced they will give everyone lump sums around the £1k mark.