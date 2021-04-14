Irwin Mitchell junior solicitor among first to receive Moderna vaccine

Emily Sanderson, 28, says jab ‘didn’t hurt at all’ and would encourage everyone to have it

A junior solicitor at the law firm Irwin Mitchell is among one of the first in the country to receive the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19.

Emily Sanderson, 28, is a solicitor and personal injury team leader at Irwin Mitchell based in Sheffield. She has an underlying health condition and was booked in to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, ITV reports, until it was deemed unsuitable for under 30s because of a possible link to rare blood clots.

She told reporters this made her really pleased “because it gives people in my situation an alternative”, adding that the jab “didn’t hurt at all, I would encourage everyone to have it”.

The first Moderna vaccines were administered in 20 sites across the country yesterday, which is also when Sanderson received hers. Moderna is the third vaccine in the nation’s roll-out, alongside Pfizer and Oxford-AZ.

The government’s latest figures show that more than 32 million people in England have now had their first dose of a Covid vaccine, and just under 8 million have received their second dose.

It was recently announced the government had met its mid-April target of offering jabs to those in the highest priority groups, including those over the age of 50 and health and social care workers.