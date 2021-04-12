Junior solicitor dies in Sheffield shooting

Alison Law Solicitors pays tribute to ‘beloved and hard working’ colleague Khuram Javed

A man shot dead in Sheffield over the weekend has been named locally as junior solicitor Khuram Javed.

South Yorkshire Police reportedly found the father-of-two with a suspected gunshot wound on Clough Road, Sheffield, at around 9.40pm on Saturday. Javed was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 30-year-old studied law at Sheffield Hallam and completed the Legal Practice Course with Sheffield Uni, before joining local law firm Alison Law Solicitors some four years ago as a paralegal. He eventually secured a training contract with the firm and had been a practising solicitor for 18 months.

In a tribute posted to Instagram, the firm described Javed as “a beloved and hard working staff member with a bright future ahead of him”.

It continued:

“To all that knew him whether professionally or personally understood what an amazing, loyal and great man he was. We can’t begin to explain how much of a loss his passing will have on us. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and especially to his wife and young children in this most difficult time.”

A murder inquiry is now underway.