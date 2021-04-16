News

Quinn Emanuel dishes out spring bonuses to London lawyers

By Aishah Hussain on
10

Between £8,700 and £46,400

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is awarding London associates with special spring bonuses of up to $64,000 (£46,400).

It’s matching the prevailing market standard for bonuses in the US, with 2014 qualifiers receiving the maximum $64,000 (£46,400) bonus spread across June and November, and a 2020 qualifier $12,000 (£8,700).

Class Special bonus (June) Special bonus (November) Total
2020 $6,000 $6,000 $12,000
2019 $8,000 $8,000 $16,000
2018 $16,000 $16,000 $32,000
2017 $22,000 $22,000 $44,000
2016 $26,000 $26,000 $52,000
2015 $29,600 $29,600 $59,200
2014 $32,000 $32,000 $64,000

The bonuses will be based on hours looking back 12 months from 31 March and 30 September.

The above bonus scale is based on certain hours thresholds over those 12-month periods, which means big billers can expect to rake in even more!

A number of London-based US law firms have now joined the spring bonus party. Akin Gump, Milbank, Skadden, Paul Hastings and Goodwin Procter are all awarding their London associates with up to $64,000 (£46,400) in recognition of their endeavours throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

And as for what they’re spending their extra earnings on, well, Legal Cheek reported yesterday that some high flyers are copping all sorts from luxury goods and designer clobber, to, er, hair transplants and “his n hers Pelotons”.

10 Comments

robot123

Big reason to get into this profession

Reply Report comment
(41)(3)

Anon

You could put a zero on the end of those and I still wouldn’t work there. Unbelievably sweaty.

Reply Report comment
(29)(3)

Anon

Why keep mentioning Goodwin when you don’t even include them on your Most List?

Reply Report comment
(10)(2)

Kk

Why do you give a shit? I’ve seen this comment on multiple articles. Why care?

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Ihatefatcatlawyers

This is precisely another reason, to use an insured, capable Paralegal law firm. All those Partners in Solicitor firms grasping for a profit share, the fishtanks, flat-screen Tvs, coffee machines, bonuses – who pays for all that? The client presented with the eye-watering billable hours.

I have 37 years experience, more legal qualifications than most Lawyers, and provide PI insured, quality legal services at half the cost of fat-cat Lawyers.

Its time to derail the rip-off legal services gravytrain.

Reply Report comment
(2)(22)

STALLONE LLP

Cool story brah, changed my loyfe

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Ok boomer

Wow, this is either a brilliant troll or the most chippy high street conveyancer on the web. You are the reason why the insurance/professional negligence defence team at my firm consistently hits their targets. Off to your Clacton-on-Sea shed you go.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

FlourPour

These US firms are all receiving PE funny money anyway. Those guys don’t care about it because it’s partly investor money and mostly leverage. The banks magic it out of thin air, their guys take their percentage, the PE guys take their percentage, the PE lawyers take their percentage and the investors are just happy to have their money sitting in what appears to be a growing asset pile.

With US firms you pay the most and get a top quality literally 24/7 service with deals done at breakneck speeds just in time to boost the bonus for the Aspen holiday.

Reply Report comment
(10)(2)

NQ candidater

Anyone know the NQ whack at Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP? Really keen on getting my foot in the door there.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Google

Stuffing good Vault 100 firm. Full Cravath whack, strong across the board and cool clients.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

