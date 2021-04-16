Quinn Emanuel dishes out spring bonuses to London lawyers

Between £8,700 and £46,400

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is awarding London associates with special spring bonuses of up to $64,000 (£46,400).

It’s matching the prevailing market standard for bonuses in the US, with 2014 qualifiers receiving the maximum $64,000 (£46,400) bonus spread across June and November, and a 2020 qualifier $12,000 (£8,700).

Class Special bonus (June) Special bonus (November) Total 2020 $6,000 $6,000 $12,000 2019 $8,000 $8,000 $16,000 2018 $16,000 $16,000 $32,000 2017 $22,000 $22,000 $44,000 2016 $26,000 $26,000 $52,000 2015 $29,600 $29,600 $59,200 2014 $32,000 $32,000 $64,000

The bonuses will be based on hours looking back 12 months from 31 March and 30 September.

The above bonus scale is based on certain hours thresholds over those 12-month periods, which means big billers can expect to rake in even more!

A number of London-based US law firms have now joined the spring bonus party. Akin Gump, Milbank, Skadden, Paul Hastings and Goodwin Procter are all awarding their London associates with up to $64,000 (£46,400) in recognition of their endeavours throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

And as for what they’re spending their extra earnings on, well, Legal Cheek reported yesterday that some high flyers are copping all sorts from luxury goods and designer clobber, to, er, hair transplants and “his n hers Pelotons”.