Round-up from the Easter Weekend

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the long weekend

UK lawyers feel ripples of Chinese sanctions on Essex Court Chambers [Financial Times]

Dominic Grieve: I’ve seen how the UK justice system is crumbling. Why doesn’t the government take action? [The Guardian]

Government faces legal action over claim it funnelled ‘levelling up’ cash to Tory seats [Mirror]

Matt Hancock summoned to High Court to justify opening shops before pubs [The Telegraph]

Victims of crime suffer as backlog of court cases hits ‘crisis level’ [The Guardian]

Essex Court Chambers, genocide and the allure of Chinese money [Barrister Blogger]

Peloton bikes and shopping trips: how firms keep burnt-out workers [Financial Times]

Tidying away the death penalty [A Lawyer Writes]

International Criminal Court wrong to suggest British soldier was war criminal, says Defence Secretary [The Telegraph]

George Galloway to launch legal action over BBC and STV leader debate exclusion [The Herald]

Benjamin Netanyahu trial: Israel PM made ‘illegitimate use’ of power [BBC News]

Harvey Weinstein appeals his rape conviction as lawyer claims judge ‘woefully neglected’ giving him a fair trial [The Sun]

Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics [Independent]

Brazilian law student, 20, dies after playing Russian roulette with his .38 calibre revolver while drinking with a friend [Mail Online]

Judge says two women arrested at Dublin Airport after refusing to enter quarantine can be released from prison but must remain at hotel [Irish News]

SIGN UP! The Legal Cheek Spring Virtual Vacation Scheme 2021 [Legal Cheek Events]

“How can UK firms expect to get the best talent when they are just being outshone like this. The likes of Slaughters, A&O and Freshfields will soon become second rate in the areas of finance and corporate if they are not careful. Training lawyers who will then jump ship at the drop of a hat.” [Legal Cheek comments]