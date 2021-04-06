Round-up from the Easter Weekend
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the long weekend
UK lawyers feel ripples of Chinese sanctions on Essex Court Chambers [Financial Times]
Dominic Grieve: I’ve seen how the UK justice system is crumbling. Why doesn’t the government take action? [The Guardian]
Government faces legal action over claim it funnelled ‘levelling up’ cash to Tory seats [Mirror]
Matt Hancock summoned to High Court to justify opening shops before pubs [The Telegraph]
Victims of crime suffer as backlog of court cases hits ‘crisis level’ [The Guardian]
Essex Court Chambers, genocide and the allure of Chinese money [Barrister Blogger]
Peloton bikes and shopping trips: how firms keep burnt-out workers [Financial Times]
Tidying away the death penalty [A Lawyer Writes]
International Criminal Court wrong to suggest British soldier was war criminal, says Defence Secretary [The Telegraph]
George Galloway to launch legal action over BBC and STV leader debate exclusion [The Herald]
Benjamin Netanyahu trial: Israel PM made ‘illegitimate use’ of power [BBC News]
Harvey Weinstein appeals his rape conviction as lawyer claims judge ‘woefully neglected’ giving him a fair trial [The Sun]
Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics [Independent]
Brazilian law student, 20, dies after playing Russian roulette with his .38 calibre revolver while drinking with a friend [Mail Online]
Judge says two women arrested at Dublin Airport after refusing to enter quarantine can be released from prison but must remain at hotel [Irish News]
SIGN UP! The Legal Cheek Spring Virtual Vacation Scheme 2021 [Legal Cheek Events]
“How can UK firms expect to get the best talent when they are just being outshone like this. The likes of Slaughters, A&O and Freshfields will soon become second rate in the areas of finance and corporate if they are not careful. Training lawyers who will then jump ship at the drop of a hat.” [Legal Cheek comments]
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Anonymous
Surely if the trial hasn’t taken place yet we don’t know if they’re ‘victims’. Andcwhy does the Guardian only focus on ‘sexual violence’?
Anonymous
It is the woke mindset. These are the same people complaining about accused protecting their reputations with defamation suits too even after the termination of criminal investigations.