Speakers announced for Legal Cheek’s Spring Virtual Vacation Scheme

Featuring 10 leading law firms, alongside in-house lawyers from Netflix, NatWest, BT and the BBC, as well as ULaw’s employability team

From soaring cryptocurrencies to the renewed focus on ESG (environmental, social and governance); Legal Cheek's Spring Virtual Vacation Scheme covers all the key commercial awareness themes of 2021

Taking place from Monday 12 April to Friday 16 April, the Scheme, run in partnership with The University of Law (ULaw), features speakers from leading international law firms, chambers, and in-house legal teams, alongside employability sessions and case studies.

Date: 12-16 April 2021

Time: See Schedule link below

Location: Virtual Scheme

Level: Students, Graduates

The speakers have been selected from across a broad spectrum of practice areas including corporate/commercial, risk and regulatory, environmental, arbitration and dispute resolution, cyber insurance, litigation, and energy and infrastructure.

Meet the ESG lawyers navigating the ‘New Normal’, the partner that founded Clyde & Co’s smart contract consultancy arm, Netflix’s head of production clearance for EMEA, the BBC’s senior legal counsel for EMEA, and many more.

The following firms and organisations are represented: Allen & Overy, Travers Smith, Netflix, Bird & Bird, Clyde & Co, Pinsent Masons, 5 Essex Court, LexisNexis, BT, The O-Shaped Lawyer, Norton Rose Fulbright, TLT, the BBC, Fletchers, Reed Smith, Young Legal Aid Lawyers (YLAL). Please see the Schedule for more details.

The Scheme is free and open to all students and recent graduates. Apply now for your chance to attend.