SQE2 assessment dates confirmed
From 11 April 2022
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has confirmed the dates for the first-ever sitting of part two of the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).
The first sitting of SQE2 will be the week commencing 11 April 2022. The written assessments will take place from 11 to 13 April and oral assessments will be 19-20 and 21-22 April.
The first-ever SQE1 assessment dates are already in the public domain, having been announced by the regulator towards the end of last year. SQE1 will take place on 8 and 11 November 2021, and has been declared safe to go ahead under current public health advice by the assessment’s independent reviewer. “Provision and planning enable exams to take place in a socially distanced manner and test centres will have enhanced cleaning and other sanitisation measures in place,” the review found.
SQE1 and SQE2 written assessments will take place at Pearson VUE test centres in the UK and internationally. SQE2 oral exams will take place at locations in Cardiff, London, and Manchester, but some oral sittings may not be available in all locations. The SRA will release more information on when bookings will open later this year.
The SQE, a two-part national assessment to be set and examined centrally, comes into force on 1 September 2021. SQE1 examines functioning legal knowledge and involves around ten hours of exams completed over the course of two days, while SQE2 focuses on practical legal skills and takes around 14 hours to complete over five half days. The total cost to sit both exams will be £3,980.
The SRA last month revealed further SQE assessment dates beyond the transitional years for 2023/24. There will be two sittings of each exam in 2023, with the SRA monitoring demand for additional SQE1 sittings. There will then be three SQE2 sittings in 2024.
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
A
This is after Stage 1 which now is a two part test involving a colouring in paper and a multiple choice test with questions using sentences capped at 20 words using only words with no more than three syllables.
The woke agenda. Got to love it.
JS
How much of a failure must one’s career be to end up as bitter as yourself?
A
I’m doing very well thanks. I’m just sick and tired of all this woke diversity crap. The SQE is a joke and will be entirely counter-productive.
It is rather lazy and hackneyed trolling to categorise by assumption a commenter as being a failure or some other misplaced as hominem attack. I would expect those with a substantive point to make or a modicum of wit to avoid such clichéd, dull ripostes.
:)
Woah, I’m sorry you don’t like the idea of diversity and inclusion. You’re clearly not ‘woke’ (:
JS
How is the SQE awake to social injustice?
JS
I feel like labeling anything you disagree with as “woke” is lazy, dull and clichéd tbh.
Touker
The irony is that although the SQE is the latest vanity project designed by the wokesters to diversify the legal profession, it’s going to end up exacerbating the supposed inequalities among law graduates. While the LPC had many problems, at least it had some use. The SQE is the complete academic antithesis to a meritocratic qualification and almost every law firm, from City to high street, know it.