Teen charged with junior lawyer’s murder

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a junior solicitor who was shot dead in Sheffield earlier this month.

Khuram Javed, 30, was found with a gunshot wound on Clough Road, Sheffield, on the evening of 10 April. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Samsul Mohamed, 18, appeared before the Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with the solicitor’s murder, according to multiple media reports. He was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 30 April.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed two further men, aged 21 and 23, who were also arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation.

The 30-year-old studied law at Sheffield Hallam and completed the Legal Practice Course with Sheffield Uni, before joining local law firm Alison Law Solicitors some four years ago as a paralegal. The father-of-two eventually secured a training contract with the firm and had been a practising solicitor for 18 months.

In a tribute posted to Instagram earlier this month, the firm described Javed as “a beloved and hard working staff member with a bright future ahead of him”.

