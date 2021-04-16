Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: Secrets to Success Newcastle — with Norton Rose Fulbright, Womble Bond Dickinson, Muckle LLP and ULaw

Thursday 22 April, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Taking place on Thursday 22 April, from 4pm to 6pm, the virtual event marks ULaw’s new partnership with Newcastle University to deliver the Legal Practice Course (LPC), Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL), Master of Arts in Law (MA Law) and Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) preparation courses.

Date: Thursday 22 April

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

It begins with a panel discussion featuring lawyers from the Newcastle offices of leading law firms Norton Rose Fulbright, Womble Bond Dickinson and Muckle LLP, as well as a careers expert from ULaw. The discussion will be chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, who will put questions to the panel about key commercial awareness issues, including the effect of Covid-19 on law and business. The speakers will also be encouraged to discuss their career journeys and advise students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

• Kiran Radhakrishnan, commercial director and head of the Newcastle Hub at Norton Rose Fulbright

• Lyudmil Stoyanov, solicitor specialising in commercial disputes and regulatory work at Womble Bond Dickinson

• Matthew Tomlinson, dean at The University of Law (Leeds & Sheffield Campuses)

• Kevin Maloney, partner in the banking and restructuring team and leads the graduate recruitment programme at Muckle LLP

• Newcastle University speaker to be announced

After the panel discussion there will then be virtual networking with the speakers, trainees from their firms and some of ULaw’s campus ambassadors.

Apply to attend here. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.