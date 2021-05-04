Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

Boris Johnson wants planning reforms to feature in Queen’s Speech [The Times (£)]

Line of Duty and the rule of law [Financial Times]

Judicial review changes will make government ‘untouchable’, warns Law Society [The Guardian]

Apple broke competition law, EU says after Spotify complaint [The Independent]

Human rights barrister says ‘relentless harassment’ of girls is restricting their freedom [Daily Express]

The dividing wall between law and politics is under attack [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Biden stocks his White House with Ivy Leaguers [Politico]

Race row erupts at Rutgers law school after white student uses the N-word while quoting a 1993 legal case: Classmates clash with prominent professors over call for total ban on the word [Daily Mail]

Despotic laws can — even should — be ignored, says Jonathan Sumption [The Spectator (£)] (free, but registration required)

My haven, Robert Rinder: The criminal barrister and star of ITV’s Judge Rinder, 42, in the living room of his house in north London [Daily Mail]

TV star and law grad making thousands on OnlyFans — but knows snaps will ‘impact future’ [Daily Star]

