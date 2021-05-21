Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Access to justice is central to a fair society. Government must recognise the value of legal aid [Politics Home]
What is Force Majeure? And why is it now being mentioned in the context of Brexit? [Law and Policy Blog]
Legal profession sounds alarm over judicial review bill [Financial Times]
Will you need ID to vote? [A Lawyer Writes]
Law students could challenge marking on grounds of free speech [Legal Cheek]
Choosing an Inn of Court [Ishan Kolhatkar blog]
Does the SNP have the law on its side? [Prospect Magazine]
Joshua Rozenberg: The case against climate change [The Critic]
‘Victims are being let down and that’s happening on the government’s watch’ [Politics Home]
Unaccountability – The Disease within Government [UK Constitutional Law Association blog]
Big trouble in our little justice system [Scottish Legal News]
Will lawyer nomads become a thing? [Law Society Gazette]
Virtual student event: How to fund your SQE [Legal Cheek Events]
Anonymous
Ellie Reeves is talking about alleged victims, not victims. This shows a fundamental misunderstanding of what the justice system is for and how it works.