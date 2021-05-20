Cambridge law student crowned London Young Lawyers Group vlogging comp winner

Dylan Kawende shared the positive habits he developed during lockdown

What new habits will stay with you, even when we have come through the pandemic?

This was the question put to law students, trainee solicitor vloggers, legal influencers, TikTok stars, StudyTubers and many others as part of a vlog competition launched by the London Young Lawyers Group (LYLG), in partnership with Legal Cheek.

Ahead of last month’s virtual conference ‘Living Room Law’, hosted by Legal Cheek and attended by over 300 junior lawyers, LYLG asked legally-minded vloggers to create a short video documenting the skills and positive habits they had established over the lockdown period.

This week, having been judged by both LYLG and Legal Cheek, University of Cambridge law student Dylan Kawende was announced as the winner. You can watch his winning entry below:

On their reasoning for launching the competition, the LYLG committee said:

“Our vlog competition was inspired by seeing how many people sought to develop themselves during a challenging time, and this didn’t necessarily mean learning a new language during lockdown, but generally evolving and forming new, positive habits in our day to day lives, that would set us up well moving forward. We also appreciate the importance of young and aspiring lawyers being confident in expressing their thoughts and opinions through vlog style video content.”

They added: “The Living Room Law conference highlighted how lawyers are doing things differently, and it has been amazing to see the actual practice of law become so flexible during this time. We received some amazing entries and would like to thank everyone for their contributions. We have lots coming up — check out our website or Instagram for more details.”

The LYLG is an organisation run by junior lawyers for junior lawyers and is a branch of the Junior Lawyers Division (JLD). The LYLG’s community connects law students, paralegals, trainees and qualified solicitors up to seven years PQE.

