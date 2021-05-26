Pinsent Masons repays government furlough money

Fieldfisher restores lawyer and staff pay

Pinsent Masons has repaid the cash it received as part of the government’s furlough scheme as Fieldfisher restores lawyer pay.

Pinsents said it paid back the funds in full it received last year and will restore the salaries of the 98% of staff who took part in the firm’s reduced hours and pay programme in 2020.

It also announced that withheld promotional pay rises would be backdated and that it would be increasing its allocation for salary increases after a pause in the review process last year.

Further, bonus payments will be increased after the firm doubled its fund to £13.7 million.

Pinsent Masons senior partner, Richard Foley, said in a statement: “I’m immensely proud of the team spirit that colleagues have demonstrated throughout such a demanding year.”

He continued: “Like so many businesses, we place great value on having a team that is motivated and empowered to deliver their best for each other and for our clients, even under the most challenging circumstances, and so it is only right that the business has sought to ensure they get the recognition they deserve.”

Fieldfisher, meanwhile, has paid back lawyer and staff salaries, as well as partner monthly drawings, that were cut during the pandemic.