Students can spend upwards of £1,000 appealing SQE results

Cash refunded if errors are found

The regulator has revealed further details on the new Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), including what students can do if they don’t agree with their final results.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) confirmed students will pay £100 for a “clerical check for errors in the calculation or collation” of an exam score. This will be refunded if an error is found.

Lawyer hopefuls have further options in the form of a first stage appeal at a cost of £350, and a second stage appeal at £850. Like with clerical checks, fees are refunded if an appeal is upheld. This is similar to the approach adopted by various A-Level exam boards.

Fees for the exams themselves are £1,558 for SQE1 and £2,422 for SQE2.

The appeal costs appear on the regulator’s new SQE website that launched earlier this week. It features information on assessment dates and specifications, as well as sample questions and what candidates can expect on the day of their exam.

