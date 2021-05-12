News

Students can spend upwards of £1,000 appealing SQE results

Cash refunded if errors are found

The regulator has revealed further details on the new Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), including what students can do if they don’t agree with their final results.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) confirmed students will pay £100 for a “clerical check for errors in the calculation or collation” of an exam score. This will be refunded if an error is found.

Lawyer hopefuls have further options in the form of a first stage appeal at a cost of £350, and a second stage appeal at £850. Like with clerical checks, fees are refunded if an appeal is upheld. This is similar to the approach adopted by various A-Level exam boards.

Fees for the exams themselves are £1,558 for SQE1 and £2,422 for SQE2.

The appeal costs appear on the regulator’s new SQE website that launched earlier this week. It features information on assessment dates and specifications, as well as sample questions and what candidates can expect on the day of their exam.

6 Comments

anon

That is an utterly absurd fee, especially given that you can bet your life that administrative errors will be rife.

anon

I do not trust the admin staff at all.

Milbank Debt-Finance Demon

Absolute pocket change for anyone on my level, some of the other elite power-brokers & myself like to throw fat wads of £1,000 out of our windows over lunch to make the streets of London look more respectable 💸

If you know, you know

Touker

This reeks of a cash grab. They’ll use every excuse to hold onto that money, even if they admit any errors.

Anonymous

Recovery of costs of reviewing papers are important given the examinees are of a generation where they tend to appeal and complain about everything.

Anon

It’s clear the SRA is trying to turn itself into a ‘professional institute’ of sorts so it can also benefit financially from legal qualifications as opposed to most money going to private colleges. Think the ICAEW, CFA etc.

However, it’s an interesting case here because the SRA is a regulator, not just an institute. This doesn’t feel all too right…

