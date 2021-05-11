News

UCL law student joins cast of Made in Chelsea

By Aishah Hussain on
18

Robbie Mullett made his debut on the reality show last night

Robbie Mullet (credit: Instagram)

There’s a new cast member on the Made in Chelsea scene and it’s a first year law student at University College London.

Robbie Mullet made his debut on the reality show last night, alongside fellow cast member and best friend, Paris Smith.

Mullet lives in Camden and is currently in his first year studying law at UCL, according to his LinkedIn profile. The Londoner began his undergraduate law degree in 2020, and so should graduate in 2023. Rather surprisingly for a law student that’s all we have to go on from Mullet’s LinkedIn profile!

His Instagram bio also says he’s an LLB Law undergraduate. He has a dozen snaps posted there, including with BFF Smith, and some recently taken in Suffolk, where the current series of the show is filmed.

E4’s Made in Chelsea is now in its 21st series, having started over a decade ago in 2011. It chronicles the lives of a group of affluent twenty-somethings living in London’s most exclusive borough, and its surrounding areas.

Long-time MIC cast member, Ollie Locke, who Legal Cheek happened to meet in 2019, joked on the show that if him and Mark Francis (again, another long-time cast member) had a child, it would be Mullet!

Mullet responded on Instagram with “crumbs…😂”.

It’s not the first legal connection we’ve come across from the show. We reported in 2012 when Hugo Taylor’s dad, Tim Taylor QC, a partner at King & Wood Mallesons, made a cameo appearance in series three of the hit show.

For a weekly round-up of news, plus jobs and latest event info

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

18 Comments

Lol

Hey LegalCheek, you do realise that “law student/graduate” does x thing doesn’t count as legal news unless x is a legal thing right?

Reply Report comment
(55)(4)

Anon

Shut up. I’m here for this

Reply Report comment
(16)(13)

Ew.

said the exetah girl with a 2.1

Reply Report comment
(15)(8)

Kirks NQ aka Master of the Universe

Still yet another peasant compared to the unparalleled money-spinners who cut billion-dollar private equity deals for breakfast at the dream that is Kirks…This is where the real kings are found…

You heard it here first…we own the City 💸👑

Reply Report comment
(21)(14)

Anon

Except you are a form filing hour drone. No class and chasing new money. It shows.

Reply Report comment
(21)(9)

Truth

You’re a servant. That is what a lawyer is.

Reply Report comment
(9)(3)

UCL FT

Why tarnish a promising legal career before it’s even begun?

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

Anonymous

But he doesn’t have a mullet and he doesn’t live in Chelsea. What’s that all about?

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

K&E 1 PQE

Implying you wouldn’t file forms for 160k at 24 years of age 😂😂😂 Only servant I know is the guy on my estate who fetches my paper and makes my breakfast (His name’s Reginald)

Reply Report comment
(20)(6)

Bless you, little hour drone

Wouldn’t think of making so little. That’s why I went to the Bar. How is that holiday entitlement and annual hour target working out? I’m off for 5 weeks straight this summer, you? Must be lovely for you to work all those hours to earn profits for other people.

Reply Report comment
(10)(7)

Grown men wearing wigs 😂😂😂

Option 1. Make 160k earning profits for other people (a.k.a test-driving lambos and condo-hunting)
Option 2. Make 50k as a self-employed pleb with no job security

Tough choice. You’ll be spending those 5 weeks in line at Jobcentre. Unless your name ends in QC (it doesn’t), you’re earning diddly-squat.

Reply Report comment
(12)(6)

Fresher Watch

You have been placed on Fresher Watch. You have 10 minutes to return to your Tort lecture on duty-breach-causation or you risk failing the module.

Reply Report comment
(17)(2)

Anon

Entertaining seeing high school/first year students pretending to be Kirkland associates and commercial barristers arguing about pay. Think about it for a moment – it’s genuinely SO strange.

Reply Report comment
(20)(3)

Hackaforte

White tie with a dinner jacket? With…notch lapels?

Poor form, laddie, poor form.

Reply Report comment
(18)(0)

Anonymous

Probably dressed by a stylist who went to a state school.

Reply Report comment
(8)(7)

Anon

With a pre-made bow tie? Really?

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Al

“It chronicles the lives of a group of affluent twenty-somethings living in London’s most exclusive borough, and its surrounding areas.”

“Mullet lives in Camden”

I’m not sure those two sentences are mutually compatible. Although ‘surrounding’ is pretty subjective I suppose.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Anonymous

He is also probably 18 and a large portion of the cast must be in their 30s now.

I haven’t watched MiC in years. Do they pretend that Mark Francis is excited to hang out with freshers in uni who are a dozen plus years younger than him? Or is the show divided into mini-shows where the old cast members do their own things unconnected to the new cast members?

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories