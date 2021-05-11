UCL law student joins cast of Made in Chelsea

Robbie Mullett made his debut on the reality show last night

There’s a new cast member on the Made in Chelsea scene and it’s a first year law student at University College London.

Robbie Mullet made his debut on the reality show last night, alongside fellow cast member and best friend, Paris Smith.

Mullet lives in Camden and is currently in his first year studying law at UCL, according to his LinkedIn profile. The Londoner began his undergraduate law degree in 2020, and so should graduate in 2023. Rather surprisingly for a law student that’s all we have to go on from Mullet’s LinkedIn profile!

His Instagram bio also says he’s an LLB Law undergraduate. He has a dozen snaps posted there, including with BFF Smith, and some recently taken in Suffolk, where the current series of the show is filmed.

E4’s Made in Chelsea is now in its 21st series, having started over a decade ago in 2011. It chronicles the lives of a group of affluent twenty-somethings living in London’s most exclusive borough, and its surrounding areas.

Long-time MIC cast member, Ollie Locke, who Legal Cheek happened to meet in 2019, joked on the show that if him and Mark Francis (again, another long-time cast member) had a child, it would be Mullet!

OMG Robbie really is their love child! #MadeInChelsea pic.twitter.com/W0wSRYdHsL — Made in Chelsea (@E4Chelsea) May 10, 2021

Mullet responded on Instagram with “crumbs…😂”.

It’s not the first legal connection we’ve come across from the show. We reported in 2012 when Hugo Taylor’s dad, Tim Taylor QC, a partner at King & Wood Mallesons, made a cameo appearance in series three of the hit show.