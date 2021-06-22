Applications now open for Legal Cheek’s Summer Virtual Vacation Scheme

Featuring magic circle, US and international law firms

The Legal Cheek Virtual Vacation Scheme is back for its summer edition from Monday 12 July to Friday 16 July 2021.

The Scheme, run in partnership with The University of Law, features speakers from leading law firms and in-house teams, alongside employability sessions and case studies. SECURE YOUR PLACE NOW.

You will have the opportunity to learn from the following firms and organisations: Slaughter and May, Freshfields, Accutrainee, Ropes & Gray, Devereux Chambers, Gowling WLG, The O-Shaped Lawyer, Akin Gump, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Gatehouse Chambers, CMS, iManage, Legl/CrowdJustice and Osborne Clarke. The final group of participating firms will be announced later this month.

Date: 12-16 July 2021

Time: See Schedule link below

Location: Virtual Scheme

Level: Students, Graduates

From capital markets to competition law, tech to tax, real estate to real-life litigation, we’ve got all the bases covered in this unmissable insight into understanding how the legal market operates. Check out the schedule here.

The Scheme is open to all students and recent graduates. Apply now to secure your place.