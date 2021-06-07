News

Kirkland’s London MoneyLaw pay plunges as dollar weakens sharply

By Aishah Hussain on
43

Junior lawyers bemoan $190k+ dollar-pegged salaries

Junior lawyer pay at the world’s wealthiest law firm has plunged as the dollar slips against the pound, leaving some associates feeling short-changed.

Legal Cheek understands that some junior lawyers in the London office of US law firm Kirkland & Ellis have been less than impressed with their six-figure pay packets over the past six months or so. This is because salaries are pegged against the dollar and given plummeting USD to GBP rates, their pay is coming in less than some of their non-dollar pegged rivals, one source tells us.

Kirkland’s London newly qualified (NQ) rate is $190,000 which converts to just under £134,500, according to today’s exchange rate. But last summer, pay packets hovered around the £145,000 mark, Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows.

The Covid bonuses that were apparently handed out to associates by the firm haven’t done much to dispel the discontent either, a source said. Legal Cheek understands those bonuses have been hit in the same way and the net result isn’t as great as it is at other firms.

“[It has become] hard to sustain the messaging that Kirkland & Ellis pays top of market,” an insider told us.

All this is apparently coupled with “seriously increased workloads” which are “seriously harming morale” at the firm.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Lawyers across the City have experienced increased workloads as a result of the pandemic and move to remote working, particularly those specialising in private equity, which is a major practice area for Kirkland. Private equity continues to flourish amid the Covid-19 downturn and is reported to have held sway over the firm’s most recently disclosed financial results, which saw global revenue edge closer towards $5 billion (£3.5 billion).

Kirkland does have some of the longest working hours in the country, with trainees and junior lawyers averaging over 12-hour work days, according to our figures. They start work on average around 9:30am and finish close to 10pm. But this is true at other mega-paying US outfits in London whose juniors broadly report similar start and finish times.

And on matters of money, Kirkland lawyers in London remain among the highest paid in the City — even with a weak dollar. Kirkland still places high up our NQ pay league, among other US firms, and above all of the magic circle. It’s also worth noting that quite a few other US firms in London pay their associates dollar-pegged salaries so Kirkland’s lot aren’t alone in this regard.

Kirkland & Ellis didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Looks like you’ve got some catching up to do, lads. GoodWIN > Jerkland and Smellis.

OMG just waiting for 1st year fresher now disguised as “Lambo Driving Deal Monster 4PQE Kirks Megabucks Topshot Lawyer”.

They are now changing their names to “Honda Civic Driving Deal Monster 4PQE Kirks Megabucks Topshot Lawyer” after this latest news.

Alex, if this is the only kind of story we’re allowed to comment on now, then this site is going to become very boring very quickly.

***URGENT***

Anyone know how to access the Covid Bounce-back Loan scheme asap??!

iz Assbursts a good firm to work at as NQ???

“It’s also worth noting that quite a few other US firms in London pay their associates dollar-pegged salaries so Kirkland’s lot aren’t alone in this regard.”

Exactly. So correct your salary list so that it doesn’t suggest that salaries at Kirkland are higher thank at, say, Milbank.

Rofl, how’s the boiler room treating you son?

Goodwin salary is not pegged to the dollar

To those uni students still under the delusion of mega bucks, assuming you have a student loan and 2pc pension contribution you’ll take home around £5.9k per month as an NQ at k&e. For that you can expect to lose every evening and most weekends and have your holiday plans cancelled at a moments notice. You’ll be draining around 2k on rent and bills alone to live in a small studio shack near the office. Personally I would have to receive a lot more $ to make those sacrifices.

Good advice this. Get into something like pensions, insurance, employment, etc at a reputable city firm and do a 9-6/7 and get £4.5k after tax for your efforts. Much better deal.

How to spot someone who has never been within 100m of any US firm office.

“Personally I would have to receive a lot more $ to make those sacrifices.”

Not really relevant since a mental midget like yourself wouldn’t have a chance of being hired regardless. Remind me, when does your next term at Leeds start?

It should be obvious this person has never worked a day in their life by the fact that they have assumed a 2% percent ensign contribution. Not only is that a pathetic amount, it’s also lower than the statutory minimum. Also, nobody lives in a 2k shack just to be near the office.

As usual, people commenting are wearing blinders and act like NQ salary is the only one that is relevant. How about making the same argument for someone earning £180k plus $50k bonus at 3pqe at these shops? Or £245k plus $100k bonus at 7pqe? These aren’t small differences. Of course there are sacrifices but the idea that you will not be significantly better off financially is ludicrous.

Not true , employers (including many firms) match well above statutory minimum contributions so 0pc is the lowest YOU can pay in – 2pc actually used to illustrate the highest net income you can expect as an NQ based on the firm contributing above average.

This wasn’t used to generalise what you can expect at all US firms but certainly what you can expect as a transactional lawyer at K&E (just speak to any of them employed over the past year). Add on the ostentatious spending habits and ending up with £1-2k per month in savings doesn’t justify losing all your free time and hairline.

Name 1 US firm where you can pay in 0-2% into your pension.

The fact that some people have poor saving skills has nothing to do with the massive savings opportunity that the salary scale represents.

This comment is becoming the new “haha US associates earn so much more money haha.” If you want to make big bucks in law whilst working at a practice in London, your best bet is to work at a US firm.

Eventually, you’re going to have to head over the 6 figure mark and be subject to more taxation. This happens a lot earlier at US firms because, gasp, they earn more. You talk about it as if you never want to reach this point, and you’re going to stay at a lower salary forever to avoid higher taxation.

As has been pointed out many times, US firms have FAR more generous bonuses, and their pay increases faster. I can’t stress the second point enough. A senior associate/newly made partner will be on significantly more, possibly even double in some cases. An NQ at select US firms will be on a similar amount to a UK associate who has been qualified for a long while (6/8PQE).

Your point about student loans isn’t great, either. Those working at UK firms will end up paying back more in their student loans because it will take them longer to pay it off, and during this extended period, the debt will increase further due to the ridiculous interest rate on the loan. For example, someone earning 60k/70k as an NQ, with a slower salary progression, is probably in the worst position of everyone, as they’ll be paying back a lot, but not cutting it down much because of the interest rate. Those working at a US firm, if they choose to, have the option to pay it off faster.

Overall, you’re lucky to receive an offer from either a good US or UK firm and I doubt you have an offer from either. And if you’re telling me that if you received an offer from a firm like Kirkland or Lathams, and that you’d turn it down for these reasons, I don’t believe you. This bashing US pay is really boring, inaccurate, and reeks of jealousy. The people posing as Kirland NQs are equally boring.

Point is uni students think they will become extremely wealthy working at such firms. Reality is as a trainee you certainly won’t for 2 years and then as a junior associate you’ll be netting about £3-4K per month after taxes and rent etc. Is that worth losing all free time and health for?

Pensions contributions won’t be 2 percent. Probably something like 3-5 percent with the employer contribution another 6-10 percent. Depends on the firm though.

Also the posts where people are talking about senior associate and junior partner salaries at US firms are hilarious. Most trainees at these US firms will leave long, long before they get anywhere close to a 200k + bonus salary. Nothing wrong with that, but the idea that everyone is going to be making that kind of money is beyond ridiculous, barely worth talking about. Might as well talk about what kind of money MC partners make.

Most trainees won’t stay long enough at MC/SC to earn the senior associate salary. If they do, they’ll make what a US NQ does.

I’m so angry about this rah ha rah mua (and other pretentious, and annoying noises made by privileged posh people)

We happen to dislike the sound of your knuckles dragging, so it’s horses for courses I suppose.

Congrats for missing the point.

(Also someone who hangs on in an MS/SC firm and actually becomes a senior associate will make more money than someone who drops out of a US firm at 2PQE and does something else)

You don’t earn money for jobs that you aren’t employed in. Obviously. If you stick around at US firms you will be financially much better off than if you do the same elsewhere. But you seem to be obsessed with quitting, so you probably won’t make it through your TC.

Is this coming from a US law firm NQ? or are you fanboying for a firm that doesn’t know or care about whether you exist?

From my experience & contacts, MC partners generally start out at around the £750-800k mark. Provided they keep grinding it out for a few years & make equity level (circa 12-15PQE), they can expect to net about £2-4m per year.

This of course does not account for annual bonuses which tend to range from 50-75% of one’s base earnings/profits.

This is completely innacurate. MC Partners begin as salaried partners (much the same as K&E NSPs) and the market suggests that the salaries are about the same/slightly less (a recent MC SA just rejected partnership to move to K&E at NSP level). Also, the spread for equity at MC firms is broadly £500k-2.5m, you can find this info on Companies House and the lawyer. Please stop the misinformation, it’s boring.

What experience? You’re literally a student who only posts dumb questions and inaccurate things. Also what “contacts” lol.

I personally view this as largely being paid a shed load of money to do boring as hell grim transactional work for rapacious clients – no thanks.

Aw, diddums. Whatever will they do?!

Vast majority of US offices pay associates at a trailing or spot rate. Legal Cheek does not do enough on the lists page to reflect this and highlight the firms that pay in £ at a fixed rate such as V&E.

It makes a big difference to a lot of facets of life to be dependent on an exchange rate to determine your take home pay.

To be fair, places like K&E set floors so that assocs can be confident their pay won’t fall below a certain amount. With that said, I’m happier to be on the arrangement at my firm which fixes the exchange rate annually. Sure, you run the risk of losing out on increases in performance of the dollar but I prefer the certainty.

Which firm is the best for getting money for your buck plus good work/life balance (e.g leaving 6 – 7)? cos fuck leaving at almost 10 everyday, what kind of life is that, don’t like law that much 😂

Farrer & Co private client or rural property teams.

The downside to that is that you have to work at Farrer’s. Shudder.

There aren’t any. Unless your idea of “money for your buck” is making £75k in your 30s.

Lol at you using “making 75k in your 30s” as an insult. It’s more than nearly 80% of the country earn

Wow, 16 dislikes already?

All I was doing was painting a broad picture of the current legal market in London and what current trends are at play & how it could progress in the future based on my experience as a former MC Junior Partner.

The audacity and naivety of those who are evidently students on here and making vain attempts to undermine my insightful comments is frankly unbelievable!

It’s reaching the point where I can’t tell if your account is a joke/meme account created to poke fun at clueless students, or if you actually are a clueless student

Good trolling lad. You have done really well to imitate the unfounded arrogance of a second-year law student who makes baseless claims after shaking hands with a MC trainee at a networking dinner.

I’m surprised that anyone is even falling for your bait. Even the most delusional students don’t think that a salaried partner at any firm (let alone an MC one) makes £800k.

Anyone know which other firms peg their associate salaries to the US dollar?

Think Latham do, but calculate a 5year average. Could be wrong

