News

Revealed: Law firms’ average work from home start and finish times 2020-21

By Sophie Cheng on
14

Everything has changed over the past 12 months — but what about working hours for trainee and junior lawyers?

First-of-its-kind research undertaken by Legal Cheek has shed light on the average working from home start and finish times for trainee and junior lawyers.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this year’s top ten latest home-working finish times are all mega-paying US firms, while their smaller, national counterparts, boast some of the shortest days.

Having crunched the numbers our exclusive research reveals that on average, across all law firms, trainee and junior lawyers are working 10 hour and 18 minute workdays. Last year (and when lawyers could work in the office) the average across all law firms was slightly shorter at 10 hours and 15 minutes.

But despite lawyers spending the majority of this year working from home and with no daily commute to tackle, this has not translated to less time spent working. One US law firm’s rookies are burning the midnight oil 38 minutes longer than the previous year, while juniors at several national outfits report working around five to ten minutes more each day. The hours at most firms, however, remain relatively unchanged since the pandemic forced lawyers to work from home.

Topping this year’s list for late finish times is the London office of US-headquartered outfit Kirkland & Ellis, with rookies finishing up, on average, at 9:46pm. In joint second place is Cleary Gottlieb and Sidley Austin with an average finish time of 9:16pm. Rounding off the top three is Paul Hastings with an average finish time of 9:13pm.

At the other end of the list, BLM boasts the earliest average finish time at 5:31pm. The second earliest finish time is Fletchers at 5:39pm, followed by Hewitsons at 5:43pm.

So how does your firm fare? The results, ranked from latest to earliest average finish times, can be found below. These timings will, of course, fluctuate according to which department juniors are working in, billing targets or the ebb and flow of a deal. Note also the start times which vary widely.

Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey 2020-21 — average WFH start and finish times

Law firm Average start time Average finish time
Kirkland & Ellis 9:28am 9:46pm
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton 9:29am 9:16pm
Sidley Austin 9:35am 9:16pm
Paul Hastings 9:29am 9:13pm
Ropes & Gray 9:38am 9:09pm
Millbank 9:32am 9:01pm
Sullivan & Cromwell 9:41am 8:53pm
Weil Gotshal & Manges 9:12am 8:50pm
Shearman & Sterling 9:18am 8:44pm
Vinson & Elkins 9:27am 8:44pm
Debevoise & Plimpton 9:28am 8:40pm
Davis Polk & Wardwell 9:36am 8:39pm
Clifford Chance 9:10am 8:38pm
Willkie Farr & Gallagher 9:32am 8:34pm
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer 9:26am 8:33pm
Gibson Dunn 8:41am 8:33pm
Jones Day 8:47am 8:32pm
Allen & Overy 9:20am 8:28pm
Linklaters 9:08am 8:26pm
Covington & Burling 9:12am 8:22pm
Latham & Watkins 9:26am 8:20pm
White & Case 9:18am 8:17pm
Skadden 9:24am 8:11pm
Akin Gump 9:05am 8:10pm
Simmons & Simmons 9:11am 7:58pm
Ashurst 9:17am 7:54pm
Herbert Smith Freehills 9:17am 7:54pm
Baker McKenzie 9:17am 7:50pm
Orrick 8:11am 7:48pm
Dechert 9:09am 7:46pm
Norton Rose Fulbright 9:10am 7:46pm
Macfarlanes 9:02am 7:45pm
Mayer Brown 9:01am 7:38pm
Stephenson Harwood 9:02am 7:29pm
Slaughter and May 9:15am 7:27pm
Reed Smith 9:19am 7:26pm
Hogan Lovells 9:06am 7:25pm
Travers Smith 9:14am 7:25pm
Dentons 9:02am 7:24pm
HFW 9:13am 7:24pm
Watson Farley & Williams 9:11am 7:23pm
Wiggin 8:54am 7:23pm
CMS 8:54am 7:22pm
Mishcon de Reya 8:53am 7:21pm
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner 9:07am 7:20pm
Clyde & Co 8:58am 7:15pm
K&L Gates 9:09am 7:10pm
Withers 8:44am 7:07pm
DLA Piper 8:45am 7:06pm
Bird & Bird 9:04am 7:05pm
RPC 9:10am 7:05pm
Ince Gordan Dadds 9:02am 6:57pm
Wedlake Bell 8:47am 6:56pm
Charles Russell Speechlys 8:46am 6:55pm
Royds Withy King 9:03am 6:54pm
Gowling WLG 8:55am 6:53pm
Bristows 8:56am 6:49pm
Taylor Wessing 9:03am 6:49pm
Addleshaw Goddard 8:46am 6:48pm
Browne Jacobson 8:48am 6:47pm
Squire Patton Boggs 8:43am 6:47pm
Ashfords 8:49am 6:45pm
Fladgate 8:46am 6:45pm
Howard Kennedy 9:03am 6:44pm
Eversheds Sutherland 8:50am 6:42pm
Pinsent Masons 8:51am 6:41pm
Osborne Clarke 8:55am 6:40pm
PwC 9:03am 6:38pm
Penningtons Manches 8:46am 6:37pm
Walker Morris 8:30am 6:37pm
Accutrainee 8:56am 6:35pm
Fieldfisher 8:54am 6:35pm
Burges Salmon 8:51am 6:32pm
Farrer & Co 9:00am 6:31pm
Trowers & Hamlins 8:47am 6:30pm
TLT 8:55am 6:28pm
Kennedys 8:46am 6:25pm
DWF Group Plc 8:41am 6:24pm
Gateley 8:38am 6:23pm
DAC Beachcroft 8:36am 6:22pm
Forsters 8:52am 6:22pm
VWV 8:56am 6:20pm
Hill Dickinson 8:49am 6:18pm
Thrings 8:31am 6:18pm
Shoosmiths 8:35am 6:11pm
Weightmans 8:40am 6:10pm
Mills & Reeve 8:37am 6:06pm
Bevan Brittan 8:49am 6:04pm
Foot Anstey 8:35am 5:58pm
Womble Bond Dickinson 8:40am 5:56pm
Michelmores 8:32am 5:54pm
Irwin Mitchell 8:32am 5:51pm
Blake Morgan 8:47am 5:47pm
Hewitsons 8:37am 5:43pm
Fletchers 8:18am 5:39pm
BLM 8:34am 5:31pm
The 2021 Firms Most List – featuring the Legal Cheek Survey results in full

As part of the survey, we also received hundreds of anonymous comments about working hours. Here are a selection of quotes from law firm juniors.

“Many will think the hours are too long, but for those who enjoy (or are even obsessed with) the law, the opportunity to remain busy consistently is there. Expect to work. Rewards are given to those who have a penchant for a hard work ethic. If you are looking to work anywhere near ‘normal’ this is not the firm for you.”

“First seat was really good, generally leaving between 6 and 8, current seat was busy to begin with and was probably more like 8 to 10, I’ve not yet had to do more than an hour or so of work on a weekend (mainly to prepare for the next week or for something that I did not quite finish on Friday).”

“Regularly billing more than 100 hours a week. Normal finish time is midnight-2am. Probably an average of one all-nighter every two-three weeks.”

“Some weeks I am able to reliably make evening plans, and others I start to forget what my house looks like. In general, long hours are made easier by interesting work and great colleagues, and there is an expectation that if you are not busy you should get out of the office early.”

“There are busy periods where ‘life’ may take a backseat for a week or so, but in my experience, these are balanced out with quiet periods. Lack of face-time culture and targeted hours makes it much easier to enjoy these quiet periods and my peers/superiors have always encouraged me after a busy period to enjoy the quiet for a few days rather than feel guilty about not having as much to do as before.”

“In my experience the hours have been crushing. Kiss goodbye to your old friends, weekday social commitments, and your significant other.”

“The drive to increase profits year on year means that inevitably more needs to be squeezed out of less. Sometimes you are told that something ‘does not need to be done this evening’ yet because it is required for the next day, you end up completing the task late in the evening anyway.”

We put the results of the survey to LawCare, the mental health and wellbeing charity for lawyers. Its chief executive, Elizabeth Rimmer, commented:

“This data backs up what we are picking up at LawCare from calls to our helpline, that despite working from home, lawyers are working longer hours, and are struggling to manage the boundary between work and home. Our concern is that more lawyers will be heading for burnout if firms don’t take active steps to monitor working hours and encourage staff to work healthy hours. The long hours culture in law undermines good mental health, and particularly in a tough year like this one, it’s so important that we have time to unwind, switch off and spend time doing the things that support our wellbeing. Prioritising mental health has never been so important.”

Feeling stressed or overwhelmed? You can contact LawCare here.

The 2021 Firms Most List – featuring the Legal Cheek Survey results in full

14 Comments

Anonymous

Why do they all start so late?

Reply Report comment
(12)(2)

FlourPour

Because they worked so late. It used to annoy me so much in banking when people would mess about buying coffee and chucking balls around till 10:30am then keep us in the office past 8pm to deal with the day’s work.

And often you won’t be recognised for starting early because no one’s in to recognise it! Even more so since wfh started. I prefer to get up and out and start at 7am so I can leave at 6pm and have an evening. If you do this at most firms people will ask why you’re unresponsive in the evening…

Annoyingly, it’s often the culture in corporate firms and it has survived into the wfh era because people just stuff a run or yoga (or sleep) in before they start the day.

Reply Report comment
(27)(1)

Jane

Yes, when I set up on my own in the 90s I always started as early as I could. Even now I like to be at my desk not long after 7. Then by 9.30 you have got a lot done with no interruptions. I am also much brighter and do better work early on when I am not tired.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

FlourPour

K&E – 12 hours crunched over your desk with only the occasional break for coffee and IBS relief. The meme accounts will call me a wimp but I hope prospective lawyers know that the extra 40 grand per year comes at a very high price and most decide that they would rather have friends and their sanity instead..

Reply Report comment
(45)(3)

Anon

Sounds like the 100 hour weeks may be hailing from KE. I can understand billing 80 hour weeks but consistent 100 hour weeks sounds inflated – or is it truly that terrible?

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

PourFlour

Working long hours shouldn’t be a badge of honour and I don’t disagree with your general point.

However, the supposed “trade-off” only makes sense if you are talking K&E/US vs a regional outfit (where the salary differences are more like 60-70k base) rather than US vs MC.

There is an element of unreliability with these figures (e.g. sample size or taking averages for what is often unpredictable work), but based on what is published here, the top 10 busiest firms (US) finish anywhere from around 9 – 10pm vs the MC at around 8:30pm. That’s only 30 min – 90 min more work per day (less so when you see that the MC start work around 15 – 30 min earlier).

The slightly less workload at MC doesn’t exactly let you have friends/your sanity either and it’s more like a 50k – 60k pay gap (once you factor proper bonuses at US firms – without even getting into the special covid bonuses some paid out) rising exponentially after the NQ level. E.g. The NQ rate at K&E is 10k higher than a 6PQE senior associate at one of the MCs so you can only imagine how much more the 6PQE associate at K&E is getting.

Reply Report comment
(15)(0)

Hooray Henry

>The NQ rate at K&E is 10k higher than a 6PQE senior associate at one of the MCs so you can only imagine how much more the 6PQE associate at K&E is getting.

Yes, perfectly true, but the flip side is retention figures. Far fewer people make it to 6PQE somewhere like K&E than at an MC firm, so it isn’t really that comparable

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Slaughter and May

Now Foot Anstey and below on the list can stop pretending they work hard

Reply Report comment
(4)(4)

4400 billables a year

my average 100 hour billable week liefstyl3 is lad-gendary!!!

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anon

Nobody dies wishing they had spent more time in the office

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Baller

No but some people die wishing they had not lived a life of peasantry.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

US 2nd yr

Start and finish times are a lot less relevant now in the WFH era and working hours feel a lot more flexible (subject of course to your workload at the time). I do not resent doing a bit of work late in the evening (even if I’ve ‘logged off’ for the day) or doing a few hours at the weekend any more whereas in usual times it can be a right pain in the arse when you’re blindsided at these times.

I’ve found that on some days if I fancy waking up early to bosh out a few hrs work before emails start coming in, that is also an option that would have probably been more difficult before / would have been more painful getting into the office for a 7am start. This can be really handy during busy transactions as it takes the pressure off during the day.

Reply Report comment
(6)(3)

wOrkLiFebAlAnCE

Imagine being so unbelievably deluded that you think the >50k a year pay cut with working at Bakers/Simmons compared to L&W is justified through working about 15-20min less per day, based on these figures. Moronic

Reply Report comment
(27)(1)

Anon

Can I suggest another table that takes average salary (or NQ salary as a proxy) and divides by hours worked in this table (agree with others comments that start / finish is less relevant than just how many hours working in this WFH environment)

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories