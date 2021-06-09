Law student’s Legally Blonde photoshoot gets Elle Woods seal of approval

Film’s star Reese Witherspoon retweets courtroom shots featuring designer bag and pet pooch

A law student’s Legally Blonde inspired photoshoot has gone so viral on social media that it’s even caught the eye of the film’s lead actress.

Taking to Twitter late last month, UNT Dallas College of Law student Alexis Wright posted a series of snaps of herself paying homage to fashionable sorority queen turned Harvard law student Elle Woods.

Fans of the film will be pleased to see Wright didn’t cut corners. Donning her best pink garb, the aspiring lawyer completed her Woods-inspired look with a designer handbag and cute pet pooch. She also used her law school’s rather incredible looking moot court to create an authentic legal backdrop.

Congrats ! YOU DID IT! 💖💘💝 https://t.co/FBtRUtKSuV — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 26, 2021

Wright’s post to celebrate her impending graduation has racked up a whopping 31,000 retweets and 400,000 likes, and even caught the attention of Reese Witherspoon, the actress who played Woods in the films.

Retweeting the post, Witherspoon wrote: “Congrats ! YOU DID IT! 💖💘💝”.

And wannabe lawyers will be pleased to hear that more ‘bend and snap!’ is on the way, with Legally Blonde 3 scheduled for cinema screens in May 2022.