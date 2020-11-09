9 TikToks to celebrate Legally Blonde 3 release date

Elle Woods returns to cinema screens in May 2022

Legally Blonde is to lawyers what Bring it On is to cheerleaders — a cultural classic!

So when MGM Studios announced on Twitter last month that Legally Blonde 3 would hit cinema screens in May 2022, the Legal Cheek team couldn’t help but get in on the action and share some of the movies’ most iconic scenes — as seen through TikTok.

Our readers may object to this hard line journalism but in Elle Woods’ words: “we did it!”

You got into Harvard law?

What like it’s hard?

Bend and Snap

Works every time

Elle Woods v Kim Kardashian

2020s icon meets 2000s legend

‘You’re not smart enough sweetie’

When we all cried for her

Take that Vivian!

Comeback of the year

The first cardinal rule of perm maintenance

Ammonium thio-what?

Do you understand what subject matter jurisdiction is?

Didn’t think so

Whenever has “bonehead” been so fitting?

But let’s be honest, a partner by 30 is ambitious, even for Elle!

Anyone recognise Ms Bonafonté’s daughter in real life?

Uncanny resemblance

