9 TikToks to celebrate Legally Blonde 3 release date

By Micayla Colman on
1

Elle Woods returns to cinema screens in May 2022

Legally Blonde is to lawyers what Bring it On is to cheerleaders — a cultural classic!

So when MGM Studios announced on Twitter last month that Legally Blonde 3 would hit cinema screens in May 2022, the Legal Cheek team couldn’t help but get in on the action and share some of the movies’ most iconic scenes — as seen through TikTok.

Our readers may object to this hard line journalism but in Elle Woods’ words: “we did it!”

You got into Harvard law?

@neensscreens

There aren’t nearly enough black girls using this audio, ##legallyblonde ##breakthestereotype ##blm ##fyp

♬ original sound – Casey ✨

What like it’s hard?

Bend and Snap

@rybkatwinsofficial

We watched Legally Blonde tonight so we thought uploading this was the right thing to do. ????? ##bestmovie ##legallyblonde @officialreesetiktok

♬ original sound – MGM Studios

Works every time

Elle Woods v Kim Kardashian

@albertocomedy

Fyp ##TodayILearned ##PerfectAsIAm ##fyp ##tiktok ##fypage ##kyliejenner ##foryoupage ##fypage ##kimkardashian ##kuwtk ##legallyblonde ##greenscreen ##trend ##video

♬ original sound – superteas

2020s icon meets 2000s legend

‘You’re not smart enough sweetie’

@trishlikefish88

One of my favorite scenes ever in a movie !!! Elle woods taught me the power of being underestimated ?? ##legallyblonde ##acting ##duet

♬ original sound – acting?

When we all cried for her

Take that Vivian!

@julianburzynski

LEGALLY BLONDE ##legallyblonde ##reesewitherspoon ##ellewoods ##throwbacks ##fyp ##gaytiktok ##costumeparty ##thatshot ##spooktember ##moviescene ##MorningCheer

♬ original sound – Julian Burzynski

Comeback of the year

The first cardinal rule of perm maintenance

@_jaredmartin_

######

♬ original sound – Jared Martin

Ammonium thio-what?

Do you understand what subject matter jurisdiction is?

@legalcheek

Every law student is guilty of this ##habeuscorpus ##legallyblonde ##lawstudent ##foryoupage

♬ original sound – Julian Burzynski

Didn’t think so

Whenever has “bonehead” been so fitting?

@mariahrosefaith

courtney TAKe yOUR BREAK

♬ original sound – Mizzio Batista

But let’s be honest, a partner by 30 is ambitious, even for Elle!

Anyone recognise Ms Bonafonté’s daughter in real life?

@leahbeaverhausen

Remember my mom in legally blonde? ##foryoupage ##legallyblonde ##impressions ##MMMDrop ##snackbreak ##hotdog

♬ original sound – Leah Beaverhausen

Uncanny resemblance

Follow Legal Cheek on TikTok. Looking for your 15 seconds of fame? Tag us in your legal TikToks or email them to: tips@legalcheek.com

1 Comment

Anon

Big scoop LC! Can’t think why the FT didn’t break this one.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

