9 TikToks to celebrate Legally Blonde 3 release date
Elle Woods returns to cinema screens in May 2022
Legally Blonde is to lawyers what Bring it On is to cheerleaders — a cultural classic!
So when MGM Studios announced on Twitter last month that Legally Blonde 3 would hit cinema screens in May 2022, the Legal Cheek team couldn’t help but get in on the action and share some of the movies’ most iconic scenes — as seen through TikTok.
Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case. #LegallyBlonde3 #ElleWoods @ReeseW pic.twitter.com/WnxI1YEfqD
— MGM Studios (@MGM_Studios) October 20, 2020
Our readers may object to this hard line journalism but in Elle Woods’ words: “we did it!”
You got into Harvard law?
@neensscreens
There aren’t nearly enough black girls using this audio, ##legallyblonde ##breakthestereotype ##blm ##fyp
What like it’s hard?
Bend and Snap
@rybkatwinsofficial
We watched Legally Blonde tonight so we thought uploading this was the right thing to do. ????? ##bestmovie ##legallyblonde @officialreesetiktok
Works every time
Elle Woods v Kim Kardashian
@albertocomedy
Fyp ##TodayILearned ##PerfectAsIAm ##fyp ##tiktok ##fypage ##kyliejenner ##foryoupage ##fypage ##kimkardashian ##kuwtk ##legallyblonde ##greenscreen ##trend ##video
2020s icon meets 2000s legend
‘You’re not smart enough sweetie’
@trishlikefish88
One of my favorite scenes ever in a movie !!! Elle woods taught me the power of being underestimated ?? ##legallyblonde ##acting ##duet
When we all cried for her
Take that Vivian!
@julianburzynski
LEGALLY BLONDE ##legallyblonde ##reesewitherspoon ##ellewoods ##throwbacks ##fyp ##gaytiktok ##costumeparty ##thatshot ##spooktember ##moviescene ##MorningCheer
Comeback of the year
The first cardinal rule of perm maintenance
@_jaredmartin_
Ammonium thio-what?
Do you understand what subject matter jurisdiction is?
@legalcheek
Every law student is guilty of this ##habeuscorpus ##legallyblonde ##lawstudent ##foryoupage
Didn’t think so
Whenever has “bonehead” been so fitting?
@mariahrosefaith
courtney TAKe yOUR BREAK
But let’s be honest, a partner by 30 is ambitious, even for Elle!
Anyone recognise Ms Bonafonté’s daughter in real life?
@leahbeaverhausen
Remember my mom in legally blonde? ##foryoupage ##legallyblonde ##impressions ##MMMDrop ##snackbreak ##hotdog
Uncanny resemblance
