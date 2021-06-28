Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Did Matt Hancock break the law? Experts point to grey area [The Independent]

Robert Buckland: Probation system WILL work better for victims [Mail Online]

Top lawyer at City watchdog used celebrity tax avoidance scheme [The Telegraph]

George Floyd murder: Derek Chauvin sentenced to over 22 years [BBC]

Britney Spears’ next steps in conservatorship battle from termination hearing to trial [Mirror]

Is Hong Kong’s national security law being weaponised? Questions being asked as first case out of 61 goes before courts [South China Morning Post]

Entire student houses caught cheating in online university exams [The Telegraph]

Hong Kong needs law to tackle ‘hostility against the police’, says force’s new chief [The Guardian]

Stars who quit Hollywood for normal jobs from lawyer and vet to district attorney [Mirror]

Barrister to defend his Southland chickens in court [stuff]

“‘What else do you want to do when you’re young but grind’. I bet you’re fun at parties… I don’t know maybe young people want to actually enjoy their youth, these are the years you build up your friendships, meet your partner, get married, travel, discover your hobbies, go out and enjoy City life etc. Not everyone wants to remember their 20s as being chained to their desk…” [Legal Cheek comments]

