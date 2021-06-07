Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Novichok judge Baroness Heather Hallett reveals the misogyny she faced as a young lawyer – including when she was called into chambers and told: ‘If you need help having another sprog I’m your man’ [Mail Online]

Scroungers, lefty lawyers… the Tories duck scrutiny by inventing enemies [The Guardian]

Top London law clerk facing jail after stealing £130,000 from barristers’ fees [Mirror]

Two more men charged after solicitor Khuram Javed shot dead in Sheffield [Huddersfield Examiner]

Students accused of sexual misconduct barred from finishing courses [The Telegraph]

‘Diva of divorce’ lawyer Ayesha Vardag says having affairs can be GOOD for society and she would turn a blind eye if her own husband cheated [Mail Online]

‘Go in strong’: University of Washington law student paves way as among first Muslim women to wear a hijab at graduation [Flipboard]

El Salvador president wants Bitcoin as legal tender [Independent]

F Lee Bailey, flamboyant American defence lawyer — obituary [The Telegraph]

Legal loophole which means The Queen could get your pet when you die [Mirror]

“Any grads who want to go into law better do the GDL/LPC ASAP because the SQE is going to be a shambles for the next 5+ years.” [Legal Cheek comments]

