Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Novichok judge Baroness Heather Hallett reveals the misogyny she faced as a young lawyer – including when she was called into chambers and told: ‘If you need help having another sprog I’m your man’ [Mail Online]
Scroungers, lefty lawyers… the Tories duck scrutiny by inventing enemies [The Guardian]
Top London law clerk facing jail after stealing £130,000 from barristers’ fees [Mirror]
Two more men charged after solicitor Khuram Javed shot dead in Sheffield [Huddersfield Examiner]
Students accused of sexual misconduct barred from finishing courses [The Telegraph]
‘Diva of divorce’ lawyer Ayesha Vardag says having affairs can be GOOD for society and she would turn a blind eye if her own husband cheated [Mail Online]
‘Go in strong’: University of Washington law student paves way as among first Muslim women to wear a hijab at graduation [Flipboard]
El Salvador president wants Bitcoin as legal tender [Independent]
F Lee Bailey, flamboyant American defence lawyer — obituary [The Telegraph]
Legal loophole which means The Queen could get your pet when you die [Mirror]
“Any grads who want to go into law better do the GDL/LPC ASAP because the SQE is going to be a shambles for the next 5+ years.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Virtual student events this week with mid-sized firms offering commercial law training contracts [Legal Cheek Events]
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Anonymous
Accused of sexual misconduct or guilty of sexual misconduct?
Everyone’s Invited is a series of anonymous and unverified accusations, hardly an ‘anti-rape movement’?
Oh Boy
Accused, but plenty of cases will be passed on to the police for further investigation.
You should feel vindicated that crimes are being solved, yes?
Imagine if it were your girlfriend or sister. Would you not want their accusations to be investigated? Or would you tell them to “pipe down” and let the lad lead a normal life?
Barry
Its called innocent until proven guilty, if you can’t wrap your head around that, or don’t agree with that, please consider an alternative career path. Perhaps HR?
Please to emotional situations are pointless, no one has said they don’t want investigations. They just don’t want summary judgment. Its really not difficult.
Oh Boy
But of course, you would prefer summary judgement to say that every one of the millions of women worldwide who report sexual harassment must be lying.