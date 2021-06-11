News

MoneyLaw war reignites as Milbank raises London NQ lawyer pay to $200,000

By Aishah Hussain on
19

Weaker dollar obscures effect of rises in UK — but salary battle is back with a bang! 💥

US law firm Milbank has fired the starting pistol on a fresh salary war, increasing newly qualified (NQ) solicitor pay to an eye-popping $200,000.

Milbank this week announced salary rises for all associates, ranging from $10,000 to $15,000, depending on class year. The rises are effective from 1 July 2021.

NQ lawyers in the firm’s London office, who were previously on $190,000 (roughly £134,000) will earn an extra $10,000, to hit a whopping $200,000. This puts its City lot on a very impressive pay packet of just over £141,000, using current exchange rates.

Lawyers of two and three years post-qualification experience (PQE) have been handed raises of the same amount, whilst fourth-year associates and above will receive an extra $15,000, bringing the high-end of the scale to $355,000 — or just shy of £251,000 this side of the pond.

The pay increase comes about three years after Milbank in 2018 triggered the last associate pay war, when it bumped associate pay to $190,000.

Scott Edelman, partner and chair of Milbank, said: “Our associates have been working harder than ever, and it has been three years since we increased salaries. We thought it made sense to recognise their efforts with a salary increase.”

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

A flurry of US law firms have already begun to match Milbank’s 2021 scale, with McDermott Will & Emery and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft among the first to confirm they will chuck the same increases at their lawyers.

An uncharacteristically weak dollar obscures the effect of rises in the UK, making it tricky to calculate the true value of the pay boosts. Some US firms in London peg their associate salaries to the dollar, which fluctuates, while others use a USD to GBP spot rate or have a fixed Sterling sum they pay out.

Milbank’s London lawyers aren’t short of cash. In March, the firm awarded its associates with special spring bonuses of up to $64,000 in recognition of their endeavours throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They also received “special one-time bonuses” of up to $40,000 last autumn.

19 Comments

Akin PUMP, BBC Deal Monster

So? Who cares. Our shop is determined to give us an hour off on Sunday. This level of work-life balance can’t be expected at mid-market dumpster bins like Milibank and Co.

MilBANK

lol at Milbank being mid market when it has been leading the market for associate pay for years. imagine having to tell people you work at a firm that sounds like forrest gump started a high street conveyancer. Matter of fact I doubt you even work at akin dump since your misguided comment is something only a first year llb from exeter could come up with.

Phatwalader

Megacash – god help the magic circle firms if the exchange rate turns and the USD appreciates – will be (even further) carnage. Mass exodus already just around the corner with MC bonuses payable in the next month or so. As a current MC mid-level, the training is better, and the people in my team are lovely, but this pay-gap is too big to ignore.

Anonymoose MC Mid

The pay gap is about to become a lot smaller. Still a big gap, but not as big.

Anonymoose

Not sure why the thumbs down in the next few days you will see some pretty hefty pay rises being announced in the MC.

BoE

Sterling could also keep appreciating against the $ which would mean relative pay keeps going down. Most commenters on here probably too young to remember the 2/1 exchange rate of 2007/8

Ker-ching!

🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾

Cor blimey geezer mate

Blimey mate, gonna work them proper! 🥵

MC Banking NQ

Genuinely frustrating seeing our counterparts at US firms having a base salary of close to/over 50% more than us, even as we’ve been beasted all year. I’ve personally billed 500+ hours in 2021 Q1, and know many others who hit close to 600. Freshers here should stop buying into the BS that grad rec pumps out – the ‘better work life balance’ at MC firms is NOT worth the 50% less pay.

Lol

Then move then..y complain

Dump the Akin Pump

Because he’s really at NRF which he thinks is “MC” and recruiters aren’t returning his phone calls.

Lateral market is exploding

Leave then , only reason to stay at an MC firm is if you’re getting a better balance than you would at US.

Lol

You aren’t our counterparts, lets get that straight kiddo.

A&O the Banking King

Don’t think uni students fully appreciate how shit your life will be at a firm like this. There’s a reason you get paid a lot and it isn’t because the hours reflect the bs on LC’s website.

Milbank FOREVER

Careful speaking like that to your superiors, lad. Enjoy making half my salary you US reject.

A&O the Wanking King

And the alternative is to work where? The MC? Where we’ll have to work for the same hours, for half the pay, and a quarter of the bonus’? Yeh, no thanks. I’ll stick it out for a few years, max out my pension payments, lateral to a meme firm as a partner, or move into a cushy in-house role where i’ll still be making 6 figures. You can stay at A&O, i’m sure you’ll make partner by 40 champ.

H

Don’t L&W, K&E, Vinson and Akin earn more though according to their NQ salaries?

Anon

No, because these firms salaries are pegged to the dollar (and LC insist on publishing out of date or incomplete information ie loads of firms not mentioned on their NQ Most List) but all US firms will match the $200,000 to attract and retain the best talent.

Out of date

No, Legalcheek doesn’t update properly. The £145k on the most list reflects old exchange rates.

