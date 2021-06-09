Virtual student event TOMORROW: Secrets to Success London & South East — with Kingsley Napley, Penningtons, HCR and ULaw

Thursday 10 June, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

You’ve heard from the global law firms, now meet the mid-sized firms offering training contracts across London and the South East.

Between them, Kingsley Napley, Penningtons and Harrison Clark Rickerbys offer over 40 training contracts across areas of law including corporate and commercial, employment, family, medical negligence, private client and shipping. Legal Cheek‘s latest virtual event offers students the chance to meet them and hear more about the work they do.

Date: Thursday 10 June

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Taking place on Thursday 10 June, from 4pm to 6pm, the virtual event features lawyers from Kingsley Napley, Penningtons and Harrison Clark Rickerbys as well as legal education experts from ULaw’s campuses across the South East of England.

It begins with a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, who will put questions to the panel about key commercial awareness issues, including opportunities arising for law firms as they emerge from the pandemic. The speakers will also be encouraged to discuss their career journeys and advise students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

• Kirsty Allen, senior associate in the medical negligence & personal injury team at Kingsley Napley

• Rachel Turner, partner in the corporate team at Harrison Clark Rickerbys

• Margaret Matthews, campus manager of The University of Law’s Reading campus and former solicitor at Fladgate and Eversheds

• Lucy Edwards, partner in the private client team at Penningtons

After the panel discussion there will then be virtual networking with the speakers, trainees from their firms and some of ULaw’s campus ambassadors.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit two questions for the panel.