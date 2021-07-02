Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
It’s a great time to be a City lawyer [The Economist] (free, but registration required)
Democracy is failing to protect the environment for future generations. So the courts are stepping in [Prospect]
Video: Is the Metropolitan Police institutionally corrupt? [Financial Times]
How Germany’s law-breaking undermined the EU [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
One year on from China’s national security crackdown, Hong Kong is a changed place [NewStatesman]
What are the checks and balances governing UK ministers? [The Guardian]
No, rape has not been decriminalised [Spiked]
Whither the constitution? [A Lawyer Writes]
How the Bribery Act transformed business for the common good [Scottish Legal News]
Missing those water cooler moments [Law Society Gazette]
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Join the conversation