Birkbeck law student dumped from Love Island villa

Back to the books for Sharon Gaffka?

Birkbeck, University of London law student Sharon Gaffka has been dumped from the Love Island villa following last night’s dramatic recoupling.

The 25-year-old “future lawyer” was booted out on Sunday’s instalment of the dating show after new arrivals AJ Bunker, 28, and Danny Bibby, 25, got their first pick.

Bunker chose to couple up with Hugo Hammond, 24, with whom Gaffka had been paired with, and after the other Islanders made their choices, the law student was left alone and sent packing.

“We all took a plunge when we came here,” Gaffka said after a teary exit. “Love is never guaranteed. I’m glad I took the plunge. I’m still on the hunt for love.”

Original Islander Gaffka had been coupled up with Hammond right from the start. She then embarked on a short-lived romance with Aaron Francis, 24, which ended after he thought Gaffka was too “fiery” following a row she had with Hammond over his comment that he doesn’t like “fake” personality and looks in a partner. Hammond broke down in tears but the two eventually patched things up with the PE teacher declaring in a recent episode he sees her “like a little sister”.

“My Love Island experience was a whirlwind!” civil servant Gaffka said upon her departure from the show. “It’s definitely been something exciting and it’s the first proper selfish thing I’ve done for myself in my life. Even though I spent most of it on ‘Friend Island’ instead of ‘Love Island’, I wouldn’t change any of that.”

For now it seems the beauty queen will be back on the books. Her LinkedIn shows she’s studying law part-time at Birkbeck and is expected to complete it by 2022.

Love Island continues on weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.