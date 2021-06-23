London barristers’ clerk goes Insta-official with Love Island’s Dr Alex George

Posted matching pics hours apart

A barristers’ clerk is reported to be dating Love Island‘s Dr Alex George and the couple yesterday shared matching snaps to their Instagram pages appearing to confirm their relationship.

Ellie Hecht, who lives in south London and works as a barristers’ clerk at 4 Stone Buildings, has reportedly been whisked away on a romantic break to Cornwall by the Love Island star and A&E doctor, 30.

“Alex and Ellie have been dating for six months now, and it’s beginning to get serious between them,” a source told MailOnline. “They’re currently enjoying some much-earned time away in Cornwall, where they’ve been relaxing and spending time together outdoors.”

George posted a photo of him and Hecht to his Instagram page yesterday, with the caption, “the [apple] of my eye”. An hour later, Hecht shared the same photo to her own page, calling George “my [love]”. The couple have also been sharing matching snaps from their holiday and liking each others’ pics.

The source told the newspaper that Hecht has been a “pillar of support” to George as he continues to mourn the devastating loss of his brother Llŷr, who took his own life aged 19 last July.

“Alex has had a difficult year, with the passing of his brother, and working nonstop on the frontline. His family are so pleased to see him happy in a new relationship.”

Love Island returns for a seventh series on Monday after filming was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Birkbeck law student is among the contestants confirmed for the new series, which also includes a PE teacher, waitress at Nando’s, water engineer and luxury events host.

ITV is said to have put strict protocols in place for mental health this year after concerns over contestant welfare, and George, who is the government’s youth mental health ambassador, helped with the new plan.