Exclusive: Freshfields trainee jokes to fellow rookies ‘the poor are nothing’

By Thomas Connelly on
15

Spokesperson says misplaced remark in email ‘not reflective of the firm or its values’

A young magic circle rookie solicitor has discovered first hand there are limits to what constitutes office banter after an email in which they appeared to joke about poor people fell flat among fellow trainees.

Legal Cheek can reveal the crass remark came as a group trainees at Freshfields were attempting to synchronise their busy schedules in order to arrange a much needed social event in light of the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Responding to an email confirming a BBQ will be held later this month, the unnamed rookie made several amendments to the original message — and specifically the first sentence of the final paragraph — in what appears to be a misplaced (and slightly confusing) attempt at humour.

Post-amends, the sentence read:

“In case helpful, a reminder that I am rich in colleagues and the poor are nothing…”

A redacted screenshot of the trainee’s email

The original line, prior to amends and which does not appear in the screenshot above, read: “In case helpful, a reminder that I am rich in barbecues (there are 2) and so meat will be cooked on one and everything else on the other.”

Legal Cheek understands the edited email (redacted screenshot above) was sent to around half of the firm’s 80 or so trainees.

A spokesperson for Freshfields told Legal Cheek “the comments are not reflective of the firm or its values.”

The rookie’s tweaks didn’t go down well with some colleagues, with one insider telling us that it was a “shame” they appeared to have chosen to poke fun at people from “working class” and “less privileged” backgrounds.

The trainee’s “poor” joke comes as firms across the City continue to splash the cash in order to retain the very best junior lawyer talent. A host of top firms have upped salaries in recent weeks, with some 20-somethings now trousering upwards of £145k upon qualification.

Our Firms Most List shows a trainee at Freshfields earns £45,000 in year one, rising to £51,000 in year two. Upon qualification, rookie salaries almost double to £100,000 — a six-figure package recently matched by several of its MC counterparts.

Freshfields recently upped its efforts to support aspiring lawyers from lower socio-economic backgrounds, through the launch of new mentoring programme which sees sixth-formers take part in work experience and skills session led by the firm’s lawyers.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

15 Comments

Jarrod

Disgraceful.

Old City codger

Agreed, it does speak volumes about the kind of person who joins Freshfields and thinks this kind of joke is “funny” or “bantah”.

That being said, whoever thought it a good idea to grass the trainee out and send it across the LC ought to have a word with themselves, as that’s absolute rat behaviour.

Jax

Lol just one person but seriously, it’s a bit disappointing, especially to white working class males.

Gigi Gorgeous

Quite telling that a poxy social will be the “only fun they’ve had all TC”.

Don’t see that in the brochures eh. Thought everything was “exciting” and “intellectually stimulating”.

Anon

I think this is obviously a dig at COVID and not Freshfields…

Tezzle

Is this what’s classed as bantz round Freshies? SAD

Anon

God just imagine having a TC coming up at Freshfields… Think I would actually consider quitting. It’s the worst deal out of every law firm, just awful

Anon

Worse than having to lick the partner’s boots at SM for the same wage at a SC firm?

Addison Rae + Jack Harlow

After all that lecturing on how firms “pride themselves” on their values. This is absolutely disgraceful.

LOL look at what the Freshfields website states: “Our values – Set out below is our statement of who we are. It embodies our ambition to be exceptional, our culture and our absolute determination that all of us will work with each other, our clients and our other stakeholders, day in day out, in the way we describe to help our clients go further.”

What a complete joke and embarrassment.

Anon

Aside from being in really poor taste i don’t even get how this is meant to be funny

Harsch but trüe

It seems funny to such individuals who by and large populate Freshfields I’m afraid. Same comments and bantz are equally as common at many obscure US firms in the City, full of anxious chinless types with no life but the “top whacc” they get paid.

Confused

Isn’t this actually ridiculing the person for having 2 BBQs and is therefore a dig at them (ie implying that the original email’s subtext was I’m rich because I have 2 BBQs and the poor are nothing)? Maybe I’m missing something. Shocking markup nonetheless.

Not impressed

Dumb x2: (1) dumb enough to make those ‘jokes’, and (2) even dumber for making them via email…

Tyler

The geezer is definitely working too many hours and has lost the plot. Up the mid-tier!

Anonybants

Classic Freshfields

