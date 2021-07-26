Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

The Law Society president on promoting diversity in an elite profession [Financial Times]

Is Boris Johnson allowed to pick the next Archbishop of Canterbury? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

‘The law is cold. It doesn’t reflect the life lost’: mothers of murdered women tell their stories [The Guardian]

Russian oligarchs prepare for London defamation hearing with legal teams set to cash in [The Telegraph]

Lawyers’ group probing Alex Salmond’s QC comments fails to hit target [Daily Record]

UK-based law firms report record pandemic earnings [Financial Times]

Rumpole and the curious case of a return to the Old Bailey as a woman [The Times] (£)

Cineworld faces legal challenge over alleged unpaid rent [City A.M.]

Meghan Markle ‘demanded’ Suits character wasn’t ‘over sexualised’, claims expert [Daily Express]

The legacy of a suffering little dog which helped change the law against animal abusers [Teesside Live]

David Gandy’s barrister partner helps sway planners for refurb of their Richmond Park home [Evening Standard]

Former solicitor, 96, believed to be UK’s oldest new graduate [The Guardian]

“If you have no kids, what do you want to do during the work week when you leave the office at 5.30pm? Serious question. I’m not a huge fan of working until midnight often and cancelled holidays that often happens in the City firms, but an 8-8 working day is a very fair trade for a six figure salary, and not particularly stressful. Leaving the office at 5.30pm just meant a really crowded and uncomfortable commute home.” [Legal Cheek comments]

