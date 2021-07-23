Slaughters joins magic circle rivals in raising NQ lawyer pay to £100k
Bonus on top
Slaughter and May today announced it has raised the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors to £100k, following similar moves made by its magic circle rivals.
The firm’s new associates now earn £100,000, plus a discretionary bonus, up from a previous salary of £90,500.
Slaughters last nudged NQ lawyer pay in February of this year from £87,000 to £90,500.
The money move matches those recently made by Linklaters, Allen & Overy and Clifford Chance — though A&O’s six-figure sum includes a sign-on bonus. Taking an early lead, Freshfields boosted junior lawyer pay to £100k in the summer of 2019.
Beyond NQs, a Slaughters spokesperson said all other associates at the firm will receive raises.
A number of elite UK-headquartered firms have upped their cash offerings in recent weeks, including Travers Smith, Osborne Clarke and Hogan Lovells, which also joined the six-figure salary club by upping base pay to £100k.
Anon
This is no surprise. Shame it took this long.
Double shame that a firm with such a history felt it only needed to play catch-up rather than lead the pack.
Anon
I know what you are trying to say but as you can see with Ashurt their is also a risk of going early and then being passed by rival firms and caught up by Firms in the rung below (BCLP etc)
In some ways, quite smart from S and M to read the market and wait and see where everything settles – at the end of the day – the pay increase came into effect at the same time as everyone else (July 1)
Original Anon
I take your view, and it is a good point. However that still implies reactive thinking rather than wanting to be a market leader.
I guess my initial opinion was that seeing how they’re supposed to be the ultimate “prestige” name in the MC (as was the historical view in say the pre-2000s), they should have beat FBD to 100k when FBD raised it in summer 2019. That would allow them to do an essentially meaningless raise now, say to 105k, (post tax would amount to what, an extra £150-200 a month?) but still look better than the rest of the MC. It’s a standard move played in other significant legal markets: WLRK pays about $5k above the Cravath scale in NYC, Davies in Toronto pays about $10k more than other top tier locals, and that’s always been the way.
But that’s just my opinion, and I’ve only been in practice a few years so what do I know about managing a £500-600m a year practice.
Anonymous
Don’t forget too that WLRK bonuses are regularly 100% of base pay.
Anon
Not everyone is increasing July 1 , some have said from Sep 1
MC Trainee
tbf Slaughters has always been stingy with associate pay – almost always the last to raise it to the other level over the last five years