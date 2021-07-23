Slaughters joins magic circle rivals in raising NQ lawyer pay to £100k

Bonus on top

Slaughter and May today announced it has raised the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors to £100k, following similar moves made by its magic circle rivals.

The firm’s new associates now earn £100,000, plus a discretionary bonus, up from a previous salary of £90,500.

Slaughters last nudged NQ lawyer pay in February of this year from £87,000 to £90,500.

The money move matches those recently made by Linklaters, Allen & Overy and Clifford Chance — though A&O’s six-figure sum includes a sign-on bonus. Taking an early lead, Freshfields boosted junior lawyer pay to £100k in the summer of 2019.

Beyond NQs, a Slaughters spokesperson said all other associates at the firm will receive raises.

A number of elite UK-headquartered firms have upped their cash offerings in recent weeks, including Travers Smith, Osborne Clarke and Hogan Lovells, which also joined the six-figure salary club by upping base pay to £100k.