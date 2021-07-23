News

Slaughters joins magic circle rivals in raising NQ lawyer pay to £100k

By Aishah Hussain on
23

Bonus on top

Slaughter and May today announced it has raised the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors to £100k, following similar moves made by its magic circle rivals.

The firm’s new associates now earn £100,000, plus a discretionary bonus, up from a previous salary of £90,500.

Slaughters last nudged NQ lawyer pay in February of this year from £87,000 to £90,500.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The money move matches those recently made by Linklaters, Allen & Overy and Clifford Chance — though A&O’s six-figure sum includes a sign-on bonus. Taking an early lead, Freshfields boosted junior lawyer pay to £100k in the summer of 2019.

Beyond NQs, a Slaughters spokesperson said all other associates at the firm will receive raises.

A number of elite UK-headquartered firms have upped their cash offerings in recent weeks, including Travers Smith, Osborne Clarke and Hogan Lovells, which also joined the six-figure salary club by upping base pay to £100k.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

23 Comments

Anon

This is no surprise. Shame it took this long.

Double shame that a firm with such a history felt it only needed to play catch-up rather than lead the pack.

Reply Report comment
(20)(3)

Anon

I know what you are trying to say but as you can see with Ashurt their is also a risk of going early and then being passed by rival firms and caught up by Firms in the rung below (BCLP etc)

In some ways, quite smart from S and M to read the market and wait and see where everything settles – at the end of the day – the pay increase came into effect at the same time as everyone else (July 1)

Reply Report comment
(13)(5)

Original Anon

I take your view, and it is a good point. However that still implies reactive thinking rather than wanting to be a market leader.

I guess my initial opinion was that seeing how they’re supposed to be the ultimate “prestige” name in the MC (as was the historical view in say the pre-2000s), they should have beat FBD to 100k when FBD raised it in summer 2019. That would allow them to do an essentially meaningless raise now, say to 105k, (post tax would amount to what, an extra £150-200 a month?) but still look better than the rest of the MC. It’s a standard move played in other significant legal markets: WLRK pays about $5k above the Cravath scale in NYC, Davies in Toronto pays about $10k more than other top tier locals, and that’s always been the way.

But that’s just my opinion, and I’ve only been in practice a few years so what do I know about managing a £500-600m a year practice.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Anonymous

Don’t forget too that WLRK bonuses are regularly 100% of base pay.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anon

Not everyone is increasing July 1 , some have said from Sep 1

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

MC Trainee

tbf Slaughters has always been stingy with associate pay – almost always the last to raise it to the other level over the last five years

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Desperate FF Trainee

Still no news from Freshfields

Reply Report comment
(8)(4)

Well-paid FBD Associate

You are paid what you are worth. FBD has an army of qualifying trainees a year: the idea that trainees are anything other than expendable is laughable.

Reply Report comment
(2)(14)

lol

Think of how ‘well-paid’ you would be @ a US firm for doing essentially the same hours

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

FBD

The news was back in 2019 when FF already raised to 100k. They are not going to raise again. None of these other MC increases are proper raises – they are bringing in line with 2019 FF base and since they cut pay during COVID – not even a raise at that

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

bob

CC gave proper raises at 1PQE + this year. 25% for me.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Future FBD Trainee

When is Fresh “we are in the same league as US firms” Fields increasing their salary to £110k or £120k?

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

SM Assoc

If you’re doing advisory this is the gold standard. Bonuses assured every year independent of billables – last year was 13% at 1PQE and I had tax / pension mates pulling that for 1100

Corporate / financing, different story

Reply Report comment
(24)(2)

Anon

I hear associate level (NOT NQ) is £129k as just confirmed by their HR department.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Noclue

Whatever is advisory at a law firm?

Reply Report comment
(1)(4)

Ex-SM Now BCLP Assoc

@OP, the assured socialist bonus is the one thing they have going for them.

We were all a bit annoyed that they froze pay for 12 months without backpay though…

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anon at SM

Especially after it became apparent pretty early on in lockdown that SM was gonna have a super bumper year

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Magic square

Interesting to see if any moves now from NRF, Mayer Brown, and others to join the 100k club. If Hogan Lovells can do it so can everyone else

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Magic Hexagon

I may be wrong, but not sure NRF, MB, and others have released their yearly results yet – hopefully when they do they’ll make an announcement on pay increases – NRF was at 85 when HL was at 90 so realistically something like 95k would be a proportionate increase

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anon

Surely there needs to be transparency around associate bands now at these firms. Have heard some are offering 1PQE and 2PQE 105k and 110k respectively which are paltry increases considering the additional tax liability.

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

Great

So A&O now pays the least (90 base at NQ and 92 base at 1 PQE).

Sounds reasonable…

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Not A&O Banking NQ

*Inserts the classic ‘but we do great quality Islamic Finance and ESG work’*

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anon at SM

Problem is that the generosity seemingly ends at the NQ level. As a mid PQE who now earns barely anything more than an NQ after tax (and in fact earns less than those at my PQE in HSF / HL!), it’s a bit disappointing, especially after being frozen at a lower payscale for nearly a year despite business booming.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories