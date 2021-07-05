Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Immigration judges tell how they are living on diet of baked beans and Pot Noodles as ‘zero hour contracts’ force them into debt and to claim benefits [Mail Online]

Working from home: Employers braced for wave of legal claims from staff over return to the office [iNews]

Homeowners to get up to 15 years to sue builders for ‘shoddy workmanship’ [The Telegraph]

Rights groups join forces to call for UK corporate accountability laws [The Guardian]

Couples speed up divorce by paying for private judge [The Times] (£)

It’s time for law firms to embrace legal tech as a force for positive change [The Scotsman]

How Germany’s law-breaking undermined the EU [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Human rights paralegal fights for Miss England title [Teeside Live]

Amazon apologises after demanding London fishmonger drops ‘prime day’ advertising [Evening Standard]

Desperate graduates rush to study ‘panic masters’ after job rejections [The Guardian]

Report Details Lengths Britney Spears Went To In Attempt To Hire Her Own Lawyer [Huffington Post]

Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer who protested Abbas [Independent]

“Milbank and the other US firms are making absolute mockeries out of the UK firms on their own turf.” [Legal Cheek comments]

