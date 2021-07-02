News

Milbank ups London NQ lawyer salaries twice in a month

By Legal Cheek on
6

As Quinn Emanuel boosts City pay to £146k

US titan Milbank has upped the salaries of its junior lawyers in London — again.

Just last month Legal Cheek reported that Milbank had fired the starting pistol on another US pay war, increasing salaries for newly qualified (NQ) associates from $190k to $200k. The firm’s London lot were handed the same rises, according to an internal memo, taking pay this side of the pond to roughly £145k based on today’s exchange rate.

Step forward Davis Polk. In the law firm equivalent of ‘hold my beer’, Milbank’s US rival quickly set down a new pay marker by bumping NQ rates to $202.5k (£146.5k). A host of firms have since matched the move while some, incredibly, went even further and upped junior lawyer remuneration to a marketing topping $205k (£148k).

Not to be outdone when it comes to matters of money, Milbank has now confirmed it too has upped NQ salaries to $205k on both sides of the pond. The rises — which also apply to lawyers in the firm’s offices in Asia and Sao Paulo — take effect from 1 July, according to an internal memo published by Above The Law.

In further MoneyLaw news, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has this week confirmed NQ rates in London now sit at a whopping £146k — up 8% from £135k.

6 Comments

Name

The legal cheek design team deserve a raise for the brilliant work they’ve done on the thumbnail for this article. Two raises in one month —–> take the “loads of money” stock image then copy and paste it so there’s two side-by-side.

Mike

NRF to follow?

Milbanker

Stop showing the wrong figures. You know that Milbank use 1.39 for 2021, so the salary is £147,482

:|

Wow, Milbank must really be burning through associates fast if they’re this desperate.

Milbanker

They’re literally just meeting the new market rate.

Touker

Milbank and the other US firms are making absolute mockeries out of the UK firms on their own turf.

