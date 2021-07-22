News

City law firm donates £2 million profit slice to Covid charities

By Aishah Hussain on
4

Simmons & Simmons cash contribution follows solid financial results

Simmons & Simmons has pledged to donate £2 million of its global profit to charity off the back of a strong financial year.

The international firm recently reported profits of £171 million, up 35% on the previous year, and today announced it will donate a one-off £2 million slice to charities providing relief to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation pot will be split across Simmons’ international offices, with the aim that charities across the firm’s network will be able to benefit. They can reward organisations doing important work either in their local communities or further afield, a statement from the firm said.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Commenting on the donation, senior partner elect Julian Taylor said: “The strong financial results we have recorded, coupled with the significant and long-lasting impact of the pandemic have driven us to make this one off donation.”

Taylor continued:

“While it has been a good year for Simmons, we are acutely aware that the same cannot be said for everyone. Making an additional charity donation of £2 million is our way of holding ourselves to account and recognising the broader social responsibility that we have. Part of being a next generation law firm is understanding this social responsibility and acting accordingly.”

Alongside soaring profits, Simmons reported a 12% increase in revenue to reach £437 million and a 30% rise in profit per equity partner (PEP) to £980,000.

In May, law firms Clifford Chance and Baker McKenzie raised several thousands in emergency relief for India, a country hit hard by the coronavirus. Both firms then matched the donations.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

4 Comments

Anon

Excellent stuff… law firms have benefited hugely from the pandemic so good of them to give something back to those who haven’t. Most firms donate nothing.

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

+2NQ

respect to simmons. says a lot about their culture and values

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Pleased

Simmons really have an excellent culture. At the start of the pandemic, a member of the office support staff passed away and they raised a tremendous amount of money to be given to their widow. Love to see this in the news.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

SPB Trainee

Great to see – well done Simmons.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories