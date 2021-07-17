Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: Secrets to Success London — with Clyde & Co, Dechert, Pinsent Masons and ULaw

Wednesday 21 July, from 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The latest in Legal Cheek’s Summer 2021 series of Secrets to Success events — held in association with The University of Law (ULaw).

Taking place on Wednesday 21 July, from 4pm to 6pm, the virtual student event features lawyers from the London offices of Clyde & Co, Dechert and Pinsent Masons, as well as legal education experts from ULaw’s London campuses.

Date: Wednesday 21 July 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

It begins with a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, who will put questions to the panel about key commercial awareness issues, including opportunities arising for law firms as they emerge from the pandemic. The speakers will also be encouraged to discuss their career journeys and advise students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

Viran Ram, partner in the insurance team at Clyde & Co

partner in the insurance team at Clyde & Co Smridhi Gulati, partner in the corporate and securities team at Dechert

partner in the corporate and securities team at Dechert David Hamilton, senior associate in the white collar crime, investigations and compliance team at Pinsent Masons

senior associate in the white collar crime, investigations and compliance team at Pinsent Masons Andreas Yiannaros, programme and student lead at ULaw’s London Bloomsbury campus

After the panel discussion there will then be virtual networking with the speakers, trainees and members of the graduate recruitment teams from their firms, as well as ULaw’s campus ambassadors and employability team.

Apply to attend.