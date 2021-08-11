A&O ramps up US presence with new Silicon Valley and San Francisco offices

Scoops eights lawyers from White & Case

Magic circle law firm Allen & Overy is set to strengthen its presence in the US with the launch of two new offices in Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

The launch has been made possible after the UK-headquartered outfit secured the services of seven partners from White & Case‘s technology division and a further one from its antitrust team.

A&O, which already boasts 44 offices in 31 countries, says the new lawyers will bring expertise in patent litigation, IP and tech-focused transactions, including fintech deals.

News of the double office launch comes some five months after A&O opened in Los Angeles with the hire of a 19-strong team from Akin Gump.

The firm has reportedly secured temporary digs in Silicon Valley for the new arrivals, with the two permanent US hubs set to open in early 2022. Some of the new recruits will continue to be based in Washington DC and New York.

Wim Dejonghe, senior partner, commented:

“All businesses are technology businesses now. Our clients have been asking us when we will have a presence in Silicon Valley and now we are adding an offering that we will grow to serve as the firm’s centre of excellence in a range of technology areas. This is truly a top team and integrating them into our existing practice will be game-changing for us, not just in the US, but in our capabilities to serve clients in the key markets of Europe and Asia as well.”

A&O isn’t the only member of the magic circle to put down roots in California. Last year Legal Cheek reported that Freshfields had launched in Silicon Valley after assembling what it dubbed a “dream team” of lawyers from US firms including Davis Polk, Sidley Austin and Latham & Watkins.