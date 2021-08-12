Ban for rookie solicitor who ‘misappropriated’ over £100k

Fabricated signatures

A trainee solicitor has been barred from the legal profession after it emerged he had taken over £100,000 from insurance companies and his firm.

Tauseef Sadeeq has been slapped with a section 43 order by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), which prevents him from working in a law firm without prior permission from the regulator.

Sadeeq worked as paralegal at Bolton outfit Jacob Miller Solicitors for 15 months between July 2019 and September 2020, according to a notice published this week by the SRA. The following month he became a trainee solicitor having secured a training contract with the same firm.

But Sadeeq was dismissed some five months later when it emerged he had “misappropriated” over £100,000 from third-party insurers and £2,000 from the firm. The rookie solicitor “fabricated signatures” on four payment request forms, the notice states.

The regulator found Sadeeq’s conduct was dishonest and also ordered him to pay £1,350 in costs.

