Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: The digital economy (rights & assets) — with Bird & Bird

Wednesday 15 September, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The digital economy is booming.

Among businesses this is generating a demand for advice on how to adapt to an ever-shifting legal landscape while exploiting new previously untapped opportunities.

In response, international law firm Bird & Bird has launched a Digital Rights & Assets cross-practice group to help advise clients on a range of hot areas including cryptocurrencies, blockchain, non-fungible tokens and more.

On Wednesday 15 September lawyers from across the group will form the panel for Legal Cheek’s latest virtual student event.

Date: Wednesday 15 September 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

The speakers will share their experience of advising clients on this fast-evolving area of the law and give their views on its development in the years to come. They will also talk about their own career journeys to date, reflecting on their routes into the profession, while advising the next generation how they can follow in their footsteps.

The speakers

• Richard McMorris, Partner in the Commercial team

• Toby Bond, Senior Associate in the IP team

• Christina Fleming, Associate in the Commercial team

• Andrew Cox, Associate in the Commercial team

There will then be virtual networking with Bird & Bird graduate recruitment and representatives of the firm’s different practice areas.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit two questions for the panel.