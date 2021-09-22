Virtual student event TODAY: The future of cities — with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Thursday 23 September, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Hear from lawyers working at the heart of some of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner’s (BCLP) core practice areas at Legal Cheek’s latest student careers event.

Taking a broad look at commercial real estate, infrastructure and retail, the panel will reflect on what the future holds for our cities in the post-Covid world. How will demand for office space change in response to long term remote working? How will transport networks keep pace with innovation and environmental challenges? And how is increased digitisation impacting consumer habits?

Date: Thursday 23 September 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Using these key questions as jump-off points, the panel will discuss the developments they’re witnessing on the ground and explain how they’re helping clients smoothly navigate the challenges ahead.

The speakers

• Benjamin Lee, corporate finance partner

• Jason Chamberlain, transport and asset finance partner

• Justine Oldale, real estate partner

The speakers will talk, too, about their own career journeys, reflecting on their routes into law, while advising the next generation how they can follow in their footsteps. After the panel session there will virtual networking with BCLP trainees and the firm’s graduate recruitment team.

Secure your place now.