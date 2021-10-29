Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Is the European Court of Justice about to unravel? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Law: Young Welsh people lack confidence for legal career [BBC News]
Budget special: the Fiscal State vs the Legal State [The Law and Policy Blog]
The ‘special practice’ at the International Court of Justice which has to cease [Scottish Legal News]
Beware of Gucci’s “G”: Italian Supreme Court reminds Florence courts that well-known trade marks enjoy enhanced protection [The IPKat]
‘A thread for lawyers in #BHM to give a little piece of Black history and the law that few know about… this one is about black hair at the Bar’ [Twitter]
The fun in non-fungible [The Economist] (free, but registration required)
‘Diversity is not optional — it’s what we must be’ [Legal Cheek]
Bar’s aptitude test must be scrapped [Law Society Gazette]
How can law firms adapt to post-pandemic working? [Legal Futures]
