Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Is the European Court of Justice about to unravel? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Law: Young Welsh people lack confidence for legal career [BBC News]

Budget special: the Fiscal State vs the Legal State [The Law and Policy Blog]

The ‘special practice’ at the International Court of Justice which has to cease [Scottish Legal News]

Beware of Gucci’s “G”: Italian Supreme Court reminds Florence courts that well-known trade marks enjoy enhanced protection [The IPKat]

‘A thread for lawyers in #BHM to give a little piece of Black history and the law that few know about… this one is about black hair at the Bar’ [Twitter]

The fun in non-fungible [The Economist] (free, but registration required)

‘Diversity is not optional — it’s what we must be’ [Legal Cheek]

Bar’s aptitude test must be scrapped [Law Society Gazette]

How can law firms adapt to post-pandemic working? [Legal Futures]