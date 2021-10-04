News

Hit billing targets and earn £150k, Orrick tells London NQs

By Legal Cheek on
9

Discretionary bonuses bring pay parity across London and US offices

Junior lawyers in the London office of Orrick can now earn the same levels of cash as their US counterparts thanks to a revised bonus scheme.

The shake-up means a newly qualified (NQ) City associate will see their earnings swell from £120,000 to a maximum of £150,000 — a whopping uplift of £30,000 or 25% — if they hit a billing target of 1,950 hours. Their opposite numbers in the US currently earn $205,000.

The discretionary bonus is available to all UK associates and counsel, and brings total UK compensation in line with the firm’s US offices.

And it’s not just client work that counts towards hours targets. The firm says associates can allocate time towards pro bono projects, professional development, innovation and thought leadership, as well as 40 hours to “unplug” on holiday.

A spokesperson for Orrick said: “Demand from our clients is at extraordinary levels in London this year — in the tech sector and beyond. We want to ensure that we are rewarding our associates and of counsel in ways that are commensurate with their contributions to our clients and our firm.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows trainees earn a salary of £45,000 in year one and £49,000 in year two. Orrick offers around four training contracts each year.

9 Comments

Snorrick

Why not just work at a firm that pays 150k base lol. Also, 45 – 49k for trainees is horrendous.

Anon

Weird attempt to try (and fail) to make their compensation comparable to the actual 150k NQ firms.

Insider

I’m not sure their attempt fails – at Orrick you will be earning 150k+ when you hit 1950 (average annual billables per lawyer being between 1850-2000), whereas if you work at one of the “actual 150k NQ firms”, such as Kirkland, you will be expected to do at least 2,650+ hours on a base of c£147k and end up on c£170k. I know which most would rather choose…

Anon

Absolute nonsense. I work at a firm paying £147 base and bonuses kick in after 1850 hours billed

Outsider

Yes very accurate insider knowledge. You really think everyone at Kirkland is billing over 2650 hours lol? Me thinks your knowledge is coming from the undergrad rumour mill.

Anonymous

1950 hours for 150k lol. Bruh that’s not worth it. Go to a firm that gets you to 170k with bonus.

Anon

So they still pay £120,000 if you don’t reach billing target. Go to another US firm

Anon

How much is NQ rate at Greenburg Traurig?

Fresher

Is it generally acceptable to take all my annual leave days as a trainee? Is the situation different at US vs MC firms?

