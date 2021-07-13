More MoneyLaw! Skadden boosts London junior lawyer pay to £144k
Skadden is the latest major US law firm to boost the already hefty salaries of its junior lawyers in London.
The New York-headquartered outfit’s newly qualified (NQ) lawyers will now receive a pay packet of £144,000 — a rise of 8% from £133,000.
The new and improved rate sees Skadden’s UK lot leapfrog their opposite numbers at the likes of Davis Polk (£135k), Shearman & Sterling (£135k), and close in on US competitors such as Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins (both around £145k).
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the firm recruits just 12 trainees each year on a starting salary of £50,000. Pay jumps to £55,000 in year two, before rocking to the new £144k rate upon qualification.
A host of US firms have upped their cash offerings in recent months as they look to put further distance between themselves and their UK rivals on the pay league ladder.
PE World
Macfarlanes has upped NQ pay as well. The Lawyer has just posted today.
Thoughts on Skadden London btw?
SC
Macs at 90k base 100k with bonus pretty much guaranteed and 48-52.5k for trainees. Decent but feels like they’re holding back because of MC.
Cicero
Yes. That same article in The Lawyer also reported that Simmons have upped their NQ to £88k (£56k in Bristol).
Fair play to them. They announced a salary hike back in November to £84k and then they’ve seen the likes of BCLP and DLA raise to £88k and responded. They haven’t waited to November
Bongo
Unbelievable … Macs is now matching Slaughters