Ex-Love Islander sets sights on career as criminal lawyer

From Boohoo brand deals to legal aid work for St Mary’s Uni law grad Tyler Cruickshank?

Ex-Love Islander and law grad Tyler Cruickshank has set his sights on a career as a criminal lawyer.

Like the many legally-minded contestants before him, the 26-year-old model hasn’t ruled out a career in law and wants to train as a solicitor after graduating with a 2:1 law degree from St Mary’s University in Twickenham in 2018.

Cruickshank worked as an estate agent before finding fame in the villa this summer.

“I do miss the buzz of being an estate agent and meeting different people as well as being around my team,” he told OK! magazine. “There is just different things on the horizon for myself.”

“I am definitely going to go back to my law stuff in the future,” he added. “I want to go into criminal law which is not as lucrative as public law and company law but I am really interested in it and I was when I was at university.”

“My uncle owns a criminal law firm and I actually did some work experience there when I was really young and it really did interest me,” he continued. “I just didn’t want a mundane job where it is the same day in, day out. I definitely do want to be hands-on solicitor and criminal law is something slightly different every single day. It could be that one day you are having to get someone from the police station and deal with it down there and another day you could actually be building the case with research.”

“For me, coming from a legal background, I was always going to go into law anyway. My estate agency days were definitely numbered and I did know that.”

Cruickshank placed fourth in this summer’s series of the dating show with his now-girlfriend Kaz Kamwi, 27, an Insta-influencer and Birmingham City Uni sociology grad, who he said has been helping him navigate the world of content creation. He now has 234,000 followers on Instagram and often posts ads for brands such as Boohoo MAN.

Love Island series seven saw not one, not two, but three(!) legally-minded contestants enter the Spanish villa. Joining Cruickshank in the most recent series of the show were Ulster University law graduate Matthew MacNabb and Birkbeck law student Sharon Gaffka.