Love Island welcomes its fifth law graduate

Brings a whole new meaning to a summer ‘vacation’ scheme! 🏝

A law graduate with ambitions to launch his own law firm has entered the Love Island villa.

Tyler Cruickshank, 26, from Croydon, south London, is the fifth legally-minded contestant to appear on the popular dating show, bringing a whole new meaning to a summer ‘vacation’ scheme!

His appearance comes just days after law student Sharon Gaffka was dumped from the villa.

Cruickshank made his debut as one of three new arrivals in last night’s episode, which is when he revealed he’s currently working as an estate agent but studied law and eventually wants to open up his own law firm.

A scan of his LinkedIn shows he studied law at St Mary’s University in Twickenham, London, from 2015 to 2018 and graduated with a 2.1. He lists his activities and societies during his time at university as playing football semi-professionally, being a “regular gym goer” and as being part of the law society.

At his graduation, Cruickshank posted on Instagram saying, “Officially a law graduate, it’s been a crazy journey but I wouldn’t have changed it for the world, I don’t really post much about my personal life but just know I’m not just a pretty face”.

When quizzed on why he wanted to join the show, Cruickshank said he’s been single for about three years and so it’s a good opportunity to find someone.

He said he has his sights set on original Islander and Instagram influencer Kaz Kamwi as “she just looks like she has so much energy about her”. And it sounds like he’ll bring the energy himself, as he said: “I’m a person that doesn’t take myself too seriously. I like messing about. I like jokes. I’m not just going to be there just lazing around. I’ll be up doing this, doing that, playing games. I’m really good at sports.”

A trailer for tonight’s episode shows the two already locked in a steamy embrace and with Kamwi being one of the more popular contestants (she wasn’t voted by the public as one of the least favourite contestants, at least), could it be that we see another law grad take home the coveted Love Island crown?!

Limerick University law grad Greg O’Shea won the fifth series of the show, which also featured Leeds Beckett law grad Lavena Back. The series before that saw Rosie Williams, who was at the time, a newly qualified solicitor at a Manchester law firm, grace our screens. The show itself is narrated by Edinburgh University law grad Iain Stirling.

Love Island 2021 continues on weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.