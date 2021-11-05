Flexible training contract specialist signs SQE training deal with College of Legal Practice

Accutrainee to fund rookies through super-exam prep

Flexible training contract provider Accutrainee has appointed The College of Legal Practice (CoLP) to help prepare its trainees to sit the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

The tie-up will see Accutrainee, which employs trainees who are then seconded out to in-house teams and law firms, fund lawyer hopefuls through preparation courses for SQE1 and 2 with CoLP — the UK spin-off of Australia’s largest law school.

The Legal Cheek 2022 Firms Most List shows Accutrainee offers around 50 training contracts each year, making it one of the largest training organisations in the UK.

Commenting on the training deal, CEO of Accutrainee Susan Cooper said:

“We believe that this partnership will greatly enhance the choices that junior lawyers can make to qualify as solicitors. Supervision, guidance and mentoring have always been incredibly important to us at Accutrainee and we believe that The College of Legal Practice are very well placed to provide excellent support for our trainees and students on their qualification journey.”

The SQE prep provider also unveiled further partnerships with Flex Legal, a company that connects law firms with lawyers and paralegals, and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. The deals will see members of both organisations given the opportunity to undertake their SQE prep with CoLP.

Giles Proctor, CEO of CoLP, said: “These partnerships are all about ensuring that the career path to becoming a solicitor is a real choice for those who are already achieving and working in the legal sector.”

He added:

“On our first SQE1 preparation course this summer, we have seen the work ethic and dedication of paralegals who are absolutely committed to progressing in our profession. They will thrive as solicitors and we are so pleased to be able to support them and others to achieve their career ambitions.”

News of the triple tie-up comes just weeks after CoLP joined forces with Solent University to launch a new optional SQE1 prep module for third year law students. The online course will be covered by students’ tuition fees and will enable aspiring lawyers to undertake part one of the new centralised assessment upon graduating.

The Legal Cheek SQE Providers List shows CoLP’s SQE prep courses are priced at the cheaper end of the market: £1,800 for SQE1 and £2,300 for SQE2.