Labour reshuffle: Former law textbook publisher appointed shadow justice secretary

Steve Reed replaces David Lammy who is promoted to shadow foreign sec

A former legal publisher turned MP has been named as Labour’s new shadow justice secretary.

Steve Reed, the MP for Croydon North since 2012, replaces Doughty Street barrister David Lammy who was promoted to the role of shadow foreign secretary as part of leader Keir Starmer’s reshuffle.

Unlike his predecessor, Reed is a non-lawyer who spent some 18 years in educational publishing before embarking on a full-time career in politics.

But Reed, who moves from the role of shadow communities and local government secretary, does have a connection to the law. His time in publishing includes spells with the Law Society, Thomson Reuters and ‘White Book’ creator Sweet and Maxwell.

Commenting on his appointment, Reed took to Twitter to flag his work on a new law to increase the oversight on the use of force in mental health units.

I introduced Seni’s Law to secure justice for mental health patients. With the guidance on the new law due out this week it’s an honour to be appointed Shadow Justice Secretary — Steve Reed (@SteveReedMP) November 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Lammy said it had been a “huge privilege” to have served in the role.

Separately, barrister and former shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry has been appointed to the role of shadow attorney general. The MP for Islington South and Finsbury replaces Lord Falconer, a former barrister at Fountain Court Chambers.