Cabinet reshuffle: ex-magic circle rookie Raab appointed Justice Sec

Replaces barrister Robert Buckland

Dominic Raab has swapped foreign affairs for justice in Boris Johnson’s latest cabinet reshuffle. The former magic circle lawyer was today named Justice Secretary following the dismissal of barrister Robert Buckland.

Raab studied law at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, before completing a masters at Jesus College, Cambridge. He trained as a lawyer at magic circle outfit Linklaters, qualifying in 2002, and specialised in project finance, international litigation and competition law.

The now former Foreign Sec — who previously served as justice minister under both David Cameron and Theresa May — had come under fire in recent weeks over his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a tweet announcing his departure, Buckland wrote: “It has been an honour to serve in Government for the last 7 years, and as the Lord Chancellor for the last 2.”